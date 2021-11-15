Preview: Wizards return to D.C., host Pelicans Monday night

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 7 p.m. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards are back in D.C. on Monday night, hosting the Pelicans at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is riding a four-game winning streak and coming off a dominant win over the Magic on Saturday night. New Orleans is 2-12 on the season, but is coming off an 11-point win over the Grizzlies on Saturday.

Bradley Beal (personal reasons) will miss his second-consecutive game.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS PELICANS G Spencer Dinwiddie Devonte' Graham G Aaron Holiday Nickeil Alexander-Walker F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Josh Hart F Kyle Kuzma Brandon Ingram C Daniel Gafford Jonas Valanciunas

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (personal reasons – out), Davis Bertans (left ankle sprain – out), Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury recovery – out), Rui Hachimura (not with team – out), Cassius Winston (left hamstring strain – out)

PELICANS: Daulton Hommes (right fibular stress fracture – out), Zion Williamson (right foot fracture – out)

STORYLINES

Opening and closing

The Wizards’ hot start to the season has not been riddled with drama. Six of Washington’s nine wins have come by at least seven points, driven mostly by the team’s ability to consistently get off to a hot start. After Saturday’s win over the Magic, the Wizards have led at the end of the first quarter in eight of their 12 games – and are a perfect 8-0 in those outings.

Washington is also closing games better than it has in recent years, boasting an 8-0 record this season when taking a lead into the fourth. Raul Neto, speaking recently about the Wizards’ ability to close games strong, identified the team’s depth as one of the biggest challenges they present to opposing teams.

“We have depth so we have guys who can step up and make plays for us at the end of the game,” Neto said. “It’s not only Brad (Beal). You know about Brad. He’s a clutch player…Having guys that can do that – not only one, but multiple guys that can do that is huge. At the end of the game, it’s hard for the other team, who they’re going to guard. Having grit and staying focused to the end of the game. I think that’s been the key to those close games at the end.”

Washington has now gone four games in a row – all wins – allowing 94 points or fewer, tied for the longest such streak in the league since 2017. In those four games, the team’s defensive rating of 94.3 leads the NBA and is one of only two under 100.0 in that time.

One of the keys to the Wizards’ defensive success has been second-year forward Deni Avdija, who has carved out an impactful role for himself as one of the team’s most versatile defenders and leads the team with a 94.7 defensive rating. Among players that have played in at least 10 games this season, Avdija ranks seventh in the league in defensive field goal percentage (32.8) and is the youngest player on that list by three years.

“He impacts the game so much at a young age,” Kyle Kuzma said of Avdija after the win over the Magic. “He impacts the game for us every single night. Guarding players, he's a very underrated rebounder and he does a great job just playing the right way.”

The Pelicans have played the entire season thus far without Zion Williamson, who averaged 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds in 61 games last season, but has been sidelined with a right foot fracture. Brandon Ingram, the team’s second-leading scorer last season, had gotten off to a strong start to his 2021-22 season, averaging 25.0 points per game before a hip contusion sidelined him for seven games. Ingram made his return to the court on Saturday night against Memphis, scoring 19 points and was plus-10 in 29 minutes. In the frontcourt, Daniel Gafford and Montrezl Harrell will be tasked with slowing down Jonas Valanciunas, who comes into Monday’s game averaging 19.6 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

TICKETS

