Wizards partner with Chris Pyrate for creative collaboration debuting this year

The Washington Wizards have partnered with Chris Pyrate for a creative collaboration on a range of projects including an exclusive streetwear collection which will debut later this year. The collaboration will blend the Wizards brand-new Bloom City Edition look – with one of the city’s most influential young creative minds.

Chris Pyrate, a local Washington, D.C. native, has worked with brands such as Diesel and Adidas, and has been part of signature events such as HYPEFEST, the first ever large-scale Yeezy launch, COMPLEXCON, and Miami Art Basel. Chris has also collaborated on projects with Mayor Muriel Bowser, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Nike, and MCM. In 2020, Chris launched the high-end, art-focused streetwear brand “Chris Pyrate and Friends” to immediate success with consistent sell-outs. He’s been recognized for his vision by the likes of Complex, Juxtapoz Magazine, Washington Post and more.

