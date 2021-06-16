Orlando Magic v Washington Wizards
WASHINGTON, DC -  DECEMBER 26: The Washington Wizards huddle before the game against the Orlando Magic on December 26, 2020 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Wizards part ways with Brooks

Team Will Begin Coaching Search Immediately
Posted: Jun 16, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they will not extend the contract of Head Coach Scott Brooks. Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard will begin the search for a new head coach immediately.

“We have been committed to taking the proper steps over the last two seasons to develop our young players, bring in pieces to complement Bradley Beal and build a winning environment that will ultimately lead to sustained on-court success,” said Sheppard. “Our organization will always be grateful to Scott for his dedication and work both on the court and in the community over the past five years and I personally admire and respect how he helped keep our team together during the unprecedented events of the last 15 months.”

Brooks was originally signed as the team’s head coach on April 26, 2016. He compiled an overall record of 183-207 (.469), ranking him fifth overall in total wins in franchise history.

