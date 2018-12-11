Wizards' rally comes up short against Pacers, 109-101

The Wizards rallied from down 25 points on Monday night, but their comeback effort ultimately fell short in a 109-101 loss in Indianapolis.

Washington was already shorthanded with John Wall out with a left heel injury and multiple players on assignment in the G League. They became even more thin when Tomas Satoransky and Markieff Morris were in early foul trouble and when Otto Porter Jr. was ruled out with a right knee contusion after only playing seven minutes in the first quarter. For the Pacers, Victor Oladipo did not play.

Bradley Beal, who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week hours before the game, stepped up with 30 points in 44 minutes, willing the Wizards back from down 25. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 23 points off the bench, making 9-of-14 field goals and making several defensive and hustle plays to keep the Wizards in the game.

Beal gave the Wizards a boost in the first quarter, scoring 11 points, while Oubre scored eight of the team’s 17 second quarter points. Indiana was paced by Myles Turner on both ends, who had 11 points, six rebounds, and five blocks in the first half. The Pacers turned it over seven times in the second quarter, but the Wizards were unable to score off any of them. Turner had multiple rejections toward the end of the first quarter, and ignited a 10-0 lead to give Indiana a 59-50 lead at the half.

The Pacers opened up a 25-point lead in the third quarter with nine points from Turner and Evans a piece. With 4:04 left in the third quarter, Scott Brooks put in the team’s newest acquisition, Sam Dekker. Over eight-plus minutes in the second half, the Wizards went on 25-4 run to bring the game within four.

Dekker brought energy, ran the floor, and played sound defense with Beal, Oubre, Morris, and Austin Rivers. After the Wizards seemingly couldn’t get stops to begin the third quarter, they started getting stops on almost every possession over 12 minutes. During Dekker’s 10 minutes, the Wizards ended up plus-20 with him on the court.

“Tonight was my first time on the court in over a month, so I knew I was going to be rusty," Dekker, who had missed much of the season with an ankle injury, said postgame. "The one thing I could control was playing hard and I thought we were able to do that and the guys matched that and good things happen when we play hard like that."

In the end, the Pacers closed the Wizards out on an 8-2 run, extending possessions and making the key shots. Indiana ended up shooting 53.9% from the field and made 10-of-20 3-point field goals, despite their 24 turnovers.

Without Wall and Porter for most of the game and trailing by as many as 25, the Wizards still showed fight to get back in the contest and had a chance to win. The Wizards had a chance to take the lead late and stay in the game, but shots were not falling, especially from deep. After starting the game 5-of-6 from beyond the arc, the Wizards finished the game 5-of-24 from 3-point.

“Unfortunately, we got down big, but I like the way we fought back," Brooks said postgame. "It’s really a simple game, you just have to play really hard at it. And if you don’t, you get down, and you’re not going to win big games. The way we fought, we’ve just gotta be able to do that throughout the entire game. We were shorthanded, we got in some early foul trouble with our bigs, but we played hard. I give our guys a lot of credit. We could not get a key shot to fall during that last stretch. I’m proud of our guys. We competed, we just came up short.”

The Wizards (11-16) finished their four-game road trip with an even 2-2 record, and will now head home for a quick stop against the Celtics (16-10) on Wednesday night at 7:00 P.M.