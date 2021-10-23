Recap: Dinwiddie's 34 points lead Wizards to 135-134 OT win over Pacers

FINAL: WIZARDS 135 | PACERS 134

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Spencer Dinwiddie (34), Kyle Kuzma (26), Raul Neto (18)

Pacers: Myles Turner (40), Domantas Sabonis (28), Malcolm Brogdon (28)

SUMMARY

In their first home game of the season, the Wizards won an overtime thriller 135-134 over the Pacers on Friday night at Capital One Arena. Spencer Dinwiddie scored a team-high 34 points and while Kyle Kuzma added another 26. Myles Turner scored a game-high 40 points to lead the way for Indiana.

The Wizards were playing without Bradley Beal, who missed the game due to a right hip contusion. Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said pregame that the team anticipated Beal would be ready for Washington’s next game on Monday night.

Aaron Holiday, starting in place of Beal and playing against his former team, knocked down a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game, setting the tone for a high-scoring night. Holiday, Dinwiddie and Kuzma each knocked down early threes to spark a 15-7 run to start the game. Indiana, led by 16 first-quarter points from Myles Turner, worked their way back and held a seven-point lead before a Dinwiddie three at the buzzer cut the lead to 36-32 heading into the second quarter. Dinwiddie checked back into the game with three minutes left in the first half and the score tied at 60, scored the Wizards’ next basket and assisted a Kuzma 3-pointer that put Washington up 65-60 and forced an Indiana timeout. The teams combined for 26 points over the final three minutes of the first half, capped by the Pacers tying the game at 73 on a transition 3-pointer by Chris Duarte at the buzzer.

After a 146-point first half from the two offenses combined, the pace slowed in the third as Washington’s defense found its stride. As Raul Neto scored 10 third-quarter points to set the tone on offense, the Wizards’ defense held the Pacers to just 23 points, shooting 8-19 (.421) from the field and 1-7 (.143) from deep. In a two-minute span late in the third, the Wizards went on a 12-0 run capped by a Davis Bertans triple and an and-one layup from Montrezl Harrell and took a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter. Mid-way through the fourth, the Wizards’ offense hit a scoring drought of nearly five minutes, allowing for a 10-0 Pacers run that gave Indiana a 120-115 lead with two minutes left. Dinwiddie scored on consecutive possessions for the Wizards. including a 3-pointer that cut the Indiana lead to 123-120. After a stop on the defensive end and a Wizards’ timeout, Dinwiddie isolated and drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the arc, tying the game at 123 with 33 seconds left in the game. The Pacers turned the ball over on the ensuing possession, setting up a look for the game-winner at the buzzer for Dinwiddie, but the shot didn’t fall, sending the game to overtime.

The Wizards’ offense sputtered to start overtime, not scoring for the first two minutes of the extra frame. Indiana started on a 6-0 run, taking a 129-123 lead, before the Wizards countered with a 6-0 run of their own to tie the game. Kuzma countered an Indiana basket with remarkable up-and-under layup one possession before Bertans’ fourth 3-pointer of the night put Washington up three and sealed the win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Dinwiddie shines in Beal’s absence

With Beal out, Dinwiddie stepped up. Playing in just his second regular season game with the team and his first in front of the D.C. crowd, he scored 21 points in the first half alone, shooting 8-12 (.667) and 3-3 (1.000) from three to go along with four assists and zero turnovers – and came up huge for Washington down the stretch. He scored eight points in the final 2:17 of the fourth quarter and capped the Wizards’ game-tying run in overtime. Dinwiddie’s 34 points are the most he’s scored in a game since December 30, 2019.

Kuzma posts second-consecutive double-double

Coming off an 11-point, 15-rebound game against the Raptors on opening night, Kuzma put up another double-double, finishing with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Kuzma played a team-high 38 minutes and shot 10-17 (.588) from the field and 5-8 (.625) from 3-point range. It marked the seventh time in his career he’s recorded back-to-back double-doubles.

Wizards catch fire from deep

Coming off a game against the Raptors in which they shot just 5-27 (.185) from 3-point range and leaned heavily on its defense, Washington’s offense came out firing against the Pacers. The Wizards knocked down their first three triples of the night on their way to a 19-38 (.500) 3-point shooting performance. In the first half, Dinwiddie, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma combined to shoot 7-7 (1.000) from beyond the arc and were three of four players to hit multiple 3-pointers on the night. Dinwiddie (6) and Kuzma (5) combined for 11 triples. Washington’s 19 threes finished one shy of tying the franchise’s all-time record for a single game.