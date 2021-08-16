Recap: Wizards fall to Pacers in Summer League finale

FINAL: Wizards 65 | Pacers 74

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Isaiah Todd (11), Caleb Homesley (9), Xavier Rathan-Mayes (9)

Pacers: Cassius Stanley (19), Keifer Sykes (12), Isaiah Jackson (11)

SUMMARY

The Wizards fell to the Pacers 74-65 in their 2021 NBA Summer League finale on Monday afternoon at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

“They were resilient,” Wizards Summer League head coach Mike Miller said postgame. “Even today. We got down and were charging back at the end. We really, really had a good finish and we got to see some guys do some good things at the end. That’s what it’s about. At the end of the day, we want to feel like we had a chance to grow and get better.”

“This was a good group,” Miller continued. “They showed up every day and they worked hard. They had a good focus. If you were going to use one word, and I think I’ve said it after every game – this is a resilient group for a group of guys that have come together.”

While the Wizards’ offense struggled as a whole in the first quarter, Xavier Rathan-Mayes got off to a smooth start. He scored six points in the opening frame, converting on all three of his field goals. Down 30-17 with five minutes left in the first half, Aubrey Dawkins knocked down a 3-pointer to pull Washington back within 10. After failing to convert on 3-pointer in the first quarter, the Wizards knocked down four in the second, including a pair from Isaiah Todd to cut into the Pacers’ advantage. Indiana led by eight at the halftime break.

Caleb Homesley scored five of his nine points in the third quarter, including a three that cut the Wizards’ deficit to six. Indiana then went on a 25-6 run to take a 70-45 lead mid-way through the fourth, but Washington closed the game strong. The Wizards finished on a 15-2 run, capped by a pair of Austin Hollins field goals in the final minute.