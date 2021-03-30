Recap: Westbrook's record night leads Wizards to 132-124 win over Pacers

FINAL: Wizards 132 | Pacers 124

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (35), Rui Hachimura (26), Chandler Hutchison (18)

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis (35), Malcolm Brogdon (26), Myles Turner (11)

SUMMARY

Behind an historic performance from Russell Westbrook, the Wizards defeated the Pacers 132-124 on Monday night at Capital One Arena in the first game of a home-home back-to-back. Westbrook totaled 35 points, 14 rebounds and 21 assists, becoming the first player in NBA history with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and 20 assists in the same game. Domantas Sabonis led the way for Indiana with 35 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. The Wizards were without Bradley Beal, who suffered a right hip contusion in the third quarter of Washington’s game against the Pistons on Saturday night.

“I’ve seen it many times,” Brooks said of Westbrook postgame. “I’ve been with him for three (Western) Conference Finals and an NBA Finals and I’m with him now. He does things that I’ve never seen – and I’ve been in this league for 30 years. He’s a winner and he fights.”

The point guards set the tone early on as Westbrook and Malcolm Brogdon led the way for their respective sides. Westbrook did a little bit of everything in the first quarter, totaling four points, four rebounds and three assists while Brogdon knocked down three 3-pointers, scored 11 points and added a pair of rebounds and assists. Despite shooting 0-5 (.000) from deep in the opening frame, the Wizards trailed by only four heading into the second quarter. After Caris LeVert knocked down a 3-pointer to put Indiana up 42-39 with 7:34 left, the Wizards went on a 12-4 to take a five-point lead, their largest of the first half. As a team, the Wizards shot 13-22 (591) from the field and 3-3 (1.000) from deep in the second quarter, but gave up a quick 5-0 run to close the second quarter and trailed by one at the break.

The Wizards’ offense stayed hot in the third quarter, shooting 17-26 (.654) from the field and 3-5 (.600) from deep, led by 10 points from Rui Hachimura. The Pacers, however, managed to match everything the Wizards did. Sabonis scored 15 of his 35 points in the third quarter, taking a six-point Indiana deficit and turning it into a five-point lead in a matter of minutes. The Wizards countered, closing the third quarter on a 7-0 run in the final 55 seconds of the frame. Up by five early in the fourth, Indiana went on an 8-1 run to take the lead back. After the Pacers went up 116-110 with just under six minutes to go, the Wizards closed the game on a 22-6 run, led by 10 points, four rebounds and four assists from Westbrook to take the lead and secure the win.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Westbrook leads the way with historic night

Westbrook’s big night set a number of NBA and franchise milestones. It was the first 35-10-20 game in league history and just the third 30-10-20 game ever. Westbrook joined Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson as the only players to accomplish that feat. It was just the second time in franchise history that a player recorded 20-plus points and 20-plus assists in the same game, joining Kevin Porter, who totaled 21 points and 20 assists on February 10, 1998.

Furthermore, Westbrook set a new franchise record for all-time triple-doubles with 16 – doing so in just 38 games. The former MVP broke a tie with Darrell Walker, whose 15-game record stood since 1991. Westbrook secured the record-breaking triple-double with a rebound and transition assist in the closing seconds of the third quarter. Westbrook is now averaging 21.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game this season. If he were to maintain his averages over the Wizards’ final 27 games of the regular season, it would mark the fourth time in his 13-year career that’s he’s averaged a triple-double for an entire season. Westbrook leads the league with 16 triple-doubles and is one of just three players with 10-plus on the year, joining Nikola Jokic (12) and James Harden (11).

“I always feel like I can impact the game in many ways,” Westbrook said postgame. “I always felt like I’m able to do things that nobody else can do on the floor. I just believe that when I step on the floor every night…I put a lot of pressure on myself to do everything.”

Wizards’ offense rolls with Beal sidelined

With Beal out of the lineup, most of the offensive burden fell on Westbrook and Hachimura. While Westbrook stole the show with his historic stat line and sealed the game late, it was Hachimura who did most of the damage early on. He scored 24 points in the first three quarters and finished the night with 26 points on 12-14 (.500) shooting, eight rebounds and three assists. Over his last nine games, Hachimura is now averaging 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and shooting 53.7% from the field.

Chandler Hutchison, making his debut with the team after he was acquired in a trade at last week’s deadline, made an immediate impact. He finished the night with 18 points on 8-11 (.727) from the field and five rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench.

Gafford exits early in second game with Washington

The Wizards’ injury woes continued on Monday night as Daniel Gafford, playing in just his second game with the team, went down with a right ankle sprain early in the fourth quarter. After an impressive debut Saturday against Detroit, Gafford had recorded 11 points, six rebounds and a pair of blocks in 15 minutes before sustaining the injury. Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said the team was hoping for the best, but did not have any additional information.

The injury is the next in a long list of impactful absences the Wizards are currently working through. Washington has been without Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury) since early January and Ish Smith (right quadriceps strain) since early February. Davis Bertans (right calf strain) has missed the last five games. Beal’s right hip contusion is not expected to sideline him for an extended period of time.

NEXT UP: Hornets at Wizards / Tuesday, March 30 / 7:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT