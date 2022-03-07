Recap: Porzingis shines in D.C. debut, Wizards win over Pacers

FINAL: WIZARDS 133 | PACERS 123

Kristaps Porzingis made his debut for the Wizards on Sunday night, scoring a team-high 25 points and leading Washington to a win in a back-and-forth matchup with the Pacers. Porzingis was one of seven Wizards to scored 10-plus points, including Kyle Kuzma, who scored 23 and has now totaled at least 20 points in eight of his last nine games.

“It felt good,” Porzingis said postgame. “I was just happy to finally be done with the individual work and be able to play. It’s never fun to be out and be doing all the conditioning. Happy to be out there…Most importantly, we got the win so I’m extremely happy.”

Porzingis scored his first points in red, white and blue – and the Wizards’ first points of the night – on an alley-oop layup and went on to score six of Washington’s first eight points. Porzingis was efficient, shooting 7-12 (.583) from the field and 3-4 (.750) from three, and aggressive, getting to the line for 10 free throws.

“It’s not a surprise at all why he had the nickname “The Unicorn,” Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said of Porzingis postgame. “He’s one of a kind. Guys like that don’t just pop up all the time. He’s multi-faceted. He’s shown an ability to play off the bounce. For a guy that’s 7’3” to put the ball down, to play in the post and hit from range – all those things, it’s rare to find a guy with that skillset.”

“It was phenomenal,” Kyle Kuzma said of playing alongside Porzingis. “Teams can’t just load up on me. Just having an extra guy out there that is a threat to defenses. He’s so versatile…Tonight, he just made really, really good reads outside of just shooting and scoring.”

The Wizards as a whole were aggressive in getting to the line from the opening tip, entering the bonus at the 6:58 mark of the first quarter on Sunday night after attempting just nine free throws total in their loss to the Hawks on Friday night. That aggression helped Washington jump out to a nine-point lead late in the opening frame.

A quick Pacers run to cut the lead to one was put to an end by Porzingis’ first 3-pointer in his new home. But Indiana was not done. A 19-4 Pacers run put Washington behind 53-42 with 3:38 left in the first half.

Washington came out hot after halftime, erasing the Indiana advantage with a 39-point third quarter on 14-23 (.609) from the field and 4-6 (.667) from three. Ish Smith, who got the start in the second half after Raul Neto was ruled out with a left ankle sprain, helped set the tone on both ends for the Wizards. In the third quarter, Smith totaled four points, three assists, two steals and was plus-nine in eight minutes.

Unseld Jr. said after the game that Neto was moving around well on his injured ankle.

Washington rode the strong shooting performance in the third quarter into the fourth, where the team knocked down another five triples. The Wizards finished the night 17-42 (.405) from 3-point range, giving them seven-straight games shooting at least 40.0% from deep, the longest active streak in the NBA and tied for the second-longest streak in team history.

With the win, Washington splits the season series with Indiana and has now won four-straight games at home against the Pacers.