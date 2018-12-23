Wizards face Pacers in second part of back-to-back

Less than 24 hours after a triple overtime win over the Suns, the Wizards will take on the Pacers in Indianapolis on Sunday in their final game before Christmas. Most back-to-backs are quick turnarounds, but this one will especially test the Wizards against a tough Pacers team. The Wizards and Pacers met a few weeks back in Indianapolis, with the Pacers winning 109-101. John Wall and Victor Oladipo did not play in that game.

Game Info

Bankers Life Fieldhouse | 5:00 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – John Wall, G – Bradley Beal, F – Trevor Ariza, F – Jeff Green, C – Thomas Bryant

Pacers: G – Darren Collison, G – Victor Oladipo, F – Bojan Bogdanovic, F – Thaddeus Young, C – Myles Turner

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), Otto Porter Jr. (right knee strain/contusion – out), John Wall (flu-like symptoms – questionable)

Pacers: Tyreke Evans (bruised right knee – questionable)

Storylines

Back-to-back after triple OT

Simply put, the Wizards have a tough task in front of them on Sunday against the Pacers. After playing a triple overtime game and getting into Indianapolis late Saturday, the Wizards will play again at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with his first career triple-double (40 points, 11 rebounds, 15 assists), while Thomas Bryant had a career-high 31 points on a historical 14-of-14 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds. Trevor Ariza and Beal both played over 50 minutes due to the extra three frames.

The Wizards are 3-1 this season on the second night of back-to-backs, and will be without Otto Porter Jr. for the seventh straight game. The good news for Washington is that John Wall is questionable for Sunday's game and likely to return. Having Wall available and healthy would be huge for the Wizards; they need some fresh legs, and who better than their five-time All-Star to help give them a boost on a quick turnaround.

Indiana’s defense

Indiana comes into Sunday’s game with the second-best defense in the NBA, only allowing 102.4 points per 100 possessions. During their recent 8-2 stretch, the Pacers are first in the league in defense, only giving up 98.9 points per 100 possessions. Opponents only shoot 43.7% from the field against them. Indiana forces 16.0 turnovers per game (seventh) and ranks fourth in the league in points off turnovers with 19.0 per game. Myles Turner anchors the team’s interior defense, while Oladipo sets the tone around the perimeter.

In their previous matchup, the Wizards were able to keep their turnovers in check, but only shot 42.0% from the field. The Pacers also dominated the paint, out-rebounding the Wizards 50-34. Turner had five massive blocks to go along with his 26 points and 12 rebounds. Washington clawed back into the game by forcing 24 Indiana turnovers, but the team’s comeback fell short in the fourth quarter.

Wizards look to right road woes

The Wizards have struggled on the road this season, winning only four of 18 games away from Capital One Arena. Players and head coach Scott Brooks have not been able to pinpoint exactly why that is, but the Wizards will certainly look to start righting the ship on Sunday. The Pacers are 11-5 at home and are tough to beat at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but they did recently lose at home to the Cavaliers.

At home, the Wizards have won six of seven and have beaten plenty of good teams. Now, it’s time to get some wins on the road.