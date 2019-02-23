Wizards back home Saturday to host Pacers

The Wizards will return home for the first time since February 8 on Saturday against the Pacers. After a tough loss in Charlotte on Friday, the Wizards will look to tie the season series with the Pacers. Led by newcomer Wesley Matthews’ 24 points, the Pacers won against the Pelicans on Friday, 126-111. Of note, Myles Turner remains out for Indiana; Kyle O'Quinn will start in his place.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Tomas Satoransky, G – Bradley Beal, F – Trevor Ariza, F – Jeff Green, C – Bobby Portis

Pacers: G – Darren Collison, G – Wesley Matthews, F – Bojan Bogdanovic, F – Thaddeus Young, C – Kyle O'Quinn

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), John Wall (left Achilles tendon tear – out)

Pacers: Victor Oladipo (right knee surgery – out), Myles Turner (bruised left hip – out)

Storylines

Home sweet home

After playing three straight on the road, a week-long All-Star break, and another road game Friday, the Wizards will finally be back in front of their home fans on Saturday night. Washington is 17-11 at home this season, including wins in 14 of its last 20 home games. During that stretch, the Wizards are scoring 119.4 points per game at home, the second-highest mark in the league. They are top 10 in the league in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, assists, and steals in those 20 games. After a two-game road trip following this Pacers game, the Wizards will play 12 of their final 20 games at Capital One Arena.

Pacers still playing well without Oladipo

Even without All-Star Victor Oladipo, the Pacers are still second in the NBA in defensive efficiency. Entering Saturday’s game, the Pacers have won seven of eight games, with the lone loss coming against the Bucks. Indiana ranks first in defensive rating during that stretch, holding opponents to 99.1 points per 100 possessions. The Pacers are also second in net rating in those eight games, trailing only the Magic. Wesley Matthews ignited the Pacers on Friday, and he poses as another offensive threat alongside sharp-shooter Bojan Bogdanovic. The Pacers have made 39.4% of their 3-pointers during this stretch, with seven players shooting 40% or better from distance in that span.

Back-to-back for both teams

Returning from the All-Star break, both the Wizards and Pacers will be jumping right into a back-to-back. The first game back is notorious for rust, but both teams should be well within a rhythm on Saturday. The Wizards are 8-2 in the second night of a back-to-back, while the Pacers are 7-3. Two of the three matchups this season so far have been on the second night of back-to-backs, with the teams splitting those games. The Wizards are 8-2 in home games during back-to-backs. Washington has four more back-to-backs the remainder of the season.