Preview: Wizards face Pacers Monday in final Summer League game

Coming off a win on Sunday, the Wizards are back in action on Monday afternoon, taking on the Pacers at 3:00 P.M. ET at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. The game will mark Washington’s fourth and final outing of their time at the 2021 NBA Summer League and will be broadcast nationally on NBATV.

The Wizards will be playing just a day after their best performance of Summer League so far, a 93-83 win over the Bucks in which Corey Kispert scored a team-high 18 points to lead the way for Washington.

“It helps when the ball goes in a little bit but we’ve been really pleased with how gritty (Kispert) has played,” Wizards Summer League head coach Mike Miller said after the Wizards’ win on Sunday. “He’s been on the floor, creating turnovers, getting loose balls, very unselfish offensively creating shots for other people…He’s done a great job using the time and the experience that he’s had over these two weeks.”

While Kispert has drawn praise from Miller over the last week for his high energy and IQ, he had yet to find the shooting stroke that made him the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Against Milwaukee, Kispert shot 4-7 (.571) from 3-point range.

“Reps are everything for me right now,” Kispert said. “These are the first couple NBA games I have every played…Every time I can get a rep in, get shots up, play on the floor, just being in different situations – it’s great for me.”

While Kispert will be coming off a breakout game, the Wizards Summer League team has been bolstered by steady performances from Mason Jones (13.7 PPG), Caleb Homesley (13.0 PPG), Jaime Echenique (10.0 PPG).

The Pacers enter Monday’s game with a 2-2 record, riding a two-game winning streak. Through four games, Indiana is led by rookie wing Chris Duarte, who was drafted 13th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. He’s averaging 18.3 points per game on 45.6% from the field and 48.3% from 3-point range – and adding 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Duarte is coming off a 19-point performance in the Pacers’ 95-61 win over the Thunder on Sunday.