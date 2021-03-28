Preview: Wizards open back-to-back Monday night against Pacers

The Wizards open a home back-to-back on Monday night, hosting the Pacers at 7:00 P.M. at Capital One Arena. Washington is coming off a 14-point win over Detroit on Saturday while Indiana has won four of its last five games, including a win over Dallas on Friday. Bradley Beal, who left Saturday night’s game with a hip contusion, is listed as questionable.

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, F – Deni Avdija, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Alex Len

Pacers: G – Malcolm Brogdon, G – Caris LeVert, F – Justin Holiday, F – Domantas Sabonis, C – Myles Turner

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Bradley Beal (right hip contusion – questionable), Davis Bertans (right calf strain – out), Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out), Ish Smith (right quadriceps strain – out)

Pacers: Doug McDermott (right ankle sprain – questionable), T.J. Warren (left foot stress fracture – out)

STORYLINES

Hachimura playing with emotion and efficiency

Rui Hachimura is playing the best basketball of his young career. In recent weeks, the dynamic sophomore has made strides on the defensive end, citing encouragement and guidance from Russell Westbrook. He’s recorded six of his 16 career 20-point games since the start of February. Now, he’s on a run of shooting efficiency unlike any he’s put forth in his two-year career. Entering Monday’s game against the Pacers, Hachimura has shot 50.0% or better from the field in seven of his last nine games – all but one of which has come on double-digit shot attempts. He has four 20-point games and two double-doubles in that time. What excites Wizards head coach Scott Brooks and teammates the most, however, is Hachimura’s increasing confidence and aggression on the court, which reached an all-time high after an explosive dunk on Saturday night.

“I love it,” Brooks said of Hachimura playing with emotion. “I think he needs more of it. I think he’s getting used to the NBA way. You have to play with that emotion, that passion, that edge.”

Wizards look to build on strong defensive showing

The Wizards’ win over the Pistons on Saturday night was one of their best defensive performances of the season. The Pistons shot just 38.8% from the field, 34.5% from three and turned the ball over 19 times. After the game, the team cited their play in transition and an impressive debut from newly acquired center Daniel Gafford as keys on the defensive end. Washington’s 87.6 defensive rating was the team’s second-lowest of the season, as was 92 points allowed – just the second time this season the Wizards have held their opponent under 100 points. With the win, Washington has now won 18 consecutive games when holding its opponent to fewer than 100 points, dating back to March 2018. Washington’s problem this season, though, has been stringing impactful defensive performances together, both within individual games and from game-to-game. Putting together a repeat performance on Monday night will be difficult as Indiana, though not among the league’s most explosive offenses, has been steady all season with just three sub-100-point games, tied for the second-fewest in the NBA.

Pacers on a roll behind Sabonis, LeVert

The Pacers come into Monday’s game with four wins in their last five games, including a 15-point win over Dallas, two road wins in Miami and their only loss coming against Milwaukee. In those five games, All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17.6 points, 12.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists, including a 22-15-5 performance in the team’s win over the Mavericks on Friday. Two weeks ago, the Pacers received a boost on both ends of the court with the return of Caris LeVert, who was acquired by Indiana in the four-way deal that sent James Harden from Houston to Brooklyn and Victor Oladipo from Indiana to Houston. LeVert was inactive from January 13 through March 12 after successful surgery and treatment of kidney cancer. Since returning to the court, LeVert has played in each of the Pacers’ last eight games, averaging 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Last week against the Pistons, LeVert poured in 28 points, including four 3-pointers, the most he’s scored since his return.