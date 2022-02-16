Preview: Wizards open back-to-back Wednesday night in Indiana
WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
Coming off wins in two of their last three games, the Wizards take on the Pacers on Wednesday night in Indiana. Washington will be opening a road back-to-back that will close their first half of the season. Indiana will be playing on the second half of a back-to-back of their own, coming off a loss to the Bucks on Tuesday night, and has now lost seven games in a row. After taking on the Pacers, the Wizards will travel to Brooklyn for their last game before the All-Star break.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|PACERS
|G
|Raul Neto
|Tyrese Haliburton
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Buddy Hield
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Oshae Brissett
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Jalen Smith
|C
|Thomas Bryant
|Goga Bitadze
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|PISTONS
|PPG
|Kuzma (16.3)
|Duarte (13.4)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.7)
|Turner (7.1)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.0)
|McConnell (4.8)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain – out)
Daniel Gafford (return to competition reconditioning – out)
Rui Hachimura (right ankle sprain – questionable)
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise – out)
PACERS:
TBA
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
103-94 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)
110-123 (L) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)
113-112 (W) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)
100-121 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)
80-95 (L) vs. PHX (BOX SCORE)
PACERS:
119-128 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)
120-129 (L) vs. MIN (BOX SCORE)
113-120 (L) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)
112-133 (L) at ATL (BOX SCORE)
85-98 (L) at CLE(BOX SCORE)
