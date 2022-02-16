Preview: Wizards open back-to-back Wednesday night in Indiana

WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

Coming off wins in two of their last three games, the Wizards take on the Pacers on Wednesday night in Indiana. Washington will be opening a road back-to-back that will close their first half of the season. Indiana will be playing on the second half of a back-to-back of their own, coming off a loss to the Bucks on Tuesday night, and has now lost seven games in a row. After taking on the Pacers, the Wizards will travel to Brooklyn for their last game before the All-Star break.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS PACERS G Raul Neto Tyrese Haliburton G Corey Kispert Buddy Hield F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Oshae Brissett F Kyle Kuzma Jalen Smith C Thomas Bryant Goga Bitadze

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS PISTONS PPG Kuzma (16.3) Duarte (13.4) RPG Kuzma (8.7) Turner (7.1) APG Kuzma (3.0) McConnell (4.8)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain – out)

Daniel Gafford (return to competition reconditioning – out)

Rui Hachimura (right ankle sprain – questionable)

Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise – out)



PACERS:

TBA

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

103-94 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)

110-123 (L) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)

113-112 (W) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)

100-121 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)

80-95 (L) vs. PHX (BOX SCORE)



PACERS:

119-128 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)

120-129 (L) vs. MIN (BOX SCORE)

113-120 (L) vs. CLE (BOX SCORE)

112-133 (L) at ATL (BOX SCORE)

85-98 (L) at CLE(BOX SCORE)

