Pacers outlast Wizards in D.C., 119-112

The Wizards were looking for more magic on the second night of a back-to-back Satruday, a scenario in which they entered the night 8-2 on the season. The red-hot Pacers, also on the second night of a back-to-back, had other ideas. Indiana capitalized on turnovers and used an efficient offensive night to topple the Wizards, 119-112. With the win, Indiana is now 8-1 in its last nine games, all coming without star guard Victor Oladipo, who’s out for the season after right knee surgery.

Bradley Beal put in another herculean effort, particularly down the stretch, to try to put the Wizards on his back a night after pouring in 46 points. The two-time All-Star tallied 35 points Saturday and continued his perfect streak at the free throw line, hitting eight more on the night. Thomas Bryant added 23 points and 12 rebounds off the bench after Bobby Portis logged his first start in a Wizards uniform (scoring seven points in 16 minutes).

Washington fell behind by 15 points at the halftime break after the Pacers shot over 61% from the field in the first half. Thaddeus Young (team-high 22 points) and Bojan Bogdanovic (18 points) led the charge all night for Indiana, pacing a total of seven double-figure scorers. Turnovers also hurt the Wizards early, as Indiana turned 13 Washington miscues into 15 points by halftime.

“They're a good team," said head coach Scott Brooks. "They're the third seed for a reason. They have a lot of good players. They play hard. We didn't help the cause with our turnovers tonight. We've been pretty good lately. Twenty-two turnovers--that's a lot of turnovers. We gave them a lot of opportunities, 25 points off of those turnovers.

"But we fought, we played hard. We got down a couple of times – 15, 17 points and came back and they took the lead by again by 14 or 15. We came back, and we had a chance to tie, great effort, but we hurt ourselves throughout the night with our turnovers.”

Beal and the Wizards kept fighting in the second half, giving Indiana a bit of their own medicine in the turnover department. By the end of the game, the Pacers had committed one more turnover on the night for 30 Washington points. That fueled a furious comeback led by Beal’s 25 points in the second half that was capped by an 18-2 run that cut what had been a 17-point deficit to just two with 5:23 remaining.

From there, veteran point guard Daren Collison steadied the ship for Indiana, scoring 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to stall the Washington comeback. He and Domantas Sabonis (13 points, 12 rebounds Saturday) engineered a 14-5 Pacers run in response to the Wizards’ flurry that returned the Indiana lead to 11 with 1:32 left on the clock. They ended up needing every point, as 3-pointers by Jabari Parker and Thomas Bryant whittled the lead back down to just three points with 28 seconds remaining.

At the end of the night, Indiana’s methodical offense made it too hard for the Wizards to break through Saturday. The Pacers shot over 56% from the field for the game, outscoring the Wizards 58-46 on high-percentage looks in the paint. They also won the rebounding battle by nine despite being without star big man Myles Turner (bruised left hip).

With Saturday’s loss, the Wizards now sit 4.5 games out of the No. 8 seed in the East with the Magic and Heat still occupying the No. 9 and No. 10 slots.

“We gotta understand that every team we play here on out is a playoff team," said Bradley Beal. "Every team is trying to move up or better their team or be in a good rhythm enough to play their best basketball heading into the postseason. We are going to get everybody’s best shot and everybody is a pro. They don’t have Vic [Victor Oladipo], [and] they are still top four, top five in the league, I think. That alone, that credits them. We gotta respect everybody on the floor, every single possession.”

A three-day break is next for the Wizards before they head to Brooklyn on Wednesday to start a two-game trip. Tip-off against the Nets is set for 7:30 P.M. ET.