Wizards in NYC for third preseason game

The Wizards will continue preseason action with another game against the Knicks on Monday. These teams met a week ago in a competitive, testy game that went down to the wire. Both head coaches – Scott Brooks and David Fizdale – liked how competitive the game was for preseason action. For the Wizards, Dwight Howard remains out, while the Knicks will be without Courtney Lee as well as previously sidelined Kristaps Porzingis and Joakim Noah.

Game Info

Madison Square Garden | 7:30 p.m. | NBCSW/NBATV | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – John Wall, G – Bradley Beal, F – Otto Porter Jr., F – Markieff Morris, C – Ian Mahinmi;

Heat: G – Emmanuel Mudiay, G – Tim Hardaway Jr., F – Kevin Knox, F – Lance Thomas, C – Enes Kanter

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (Back – Out)

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson (Ankle – Questionable), Courtney Lee (Neck – Out), Kristaps Porzingis (Knee – Out), Joakim Noah (Personal – Out)

Storylines

Minutes expectations

As of shootaround Monday, Brooks said that he plans on playing everybody except for Howard. He doesn't think anyone will play more than 28 minutes, but needed to still talk to some of the players to ask how they were feeling and how much they wanted to play. Last time out, 10 players played 15 or more minutes, with the starters playing closer to 25. On Monday, Wall, Beal, Porter, Morris, and Mahinmi are expected to start for the third straight preseason game.

Stick to the (new) system

On Wednesday against the Heat, the Wizards shot 79 of their 86 shot attempts from inside the paint or beyond the arc. The team’s shot selection philosophy will get another trial on Monday against the Knicks. Look for the Wizards to continue to fire 3-pointers and attack the rim, only taking midrange shots if they're wide open. Brooks has been satisfied with the team’s shot selection so far, but the Wizards will be looking to shoot better than 21% and 30% they shot from 3-point in the previous two preseason games.

Battling for roster spots

With opening night less than two weeks away for both the Wizards and Knicks, decisions will be made soon on roster cuts. For the Wizards, the team is pretty much decided, with several of the fringe players lined up to play for the Capital City Go-Go. For the Knicks, Fizdale has made it clear that not only are their roster spots up for grabs, but players are competing for starting roles as well. Every minute of action counts for players hoping to make the NBA roster.