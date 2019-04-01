Wizards stun Nuggets in Denver, 95-90

The rest of the Wizards’ season is about finding ways to build for next season. A big part of those plans deal with rookie forward Troy Brown Jr., and the 2018 first round pick delivered his best performance as a pro Sunday night in Denver. Brown scored a career-high 24 points to go with seven rebounds and a steal as Washington stole a comeback road victory from the West-leading Nuggets, 95-90. With the loss, Denver now sits a game out of the West’s top playoff spot.

Jabari Parker continued to lead the Wizards’ second unit on the night, tallying 20 points and six boards, while Thomas Bryant chipped in a double-double with 20 points of his own and 14 rebounds. It all added up to a 180-degree turnaround in the second half as Washington’s defense went into lockdown mode.

After trailing by as many as 15 points in the first half, the Wizards stormed back and put the clamps on the Nuggets offense, which scored just 28 points in the entire second half. The defensive performance marked a season-best for Washington and was just five points shy of a franchise record for fewest opponent points in a half.

Before stalling out after the halftime break, the Nuggets’ offense appeared to be functioning as normal. Nikola Jokic scored 18 of his 23 points (14 rebounds), while Jamal Murray scored 10 of his 12 before the break. Murray left the game in the third quarter with an injury, while Jokic was later ejected down the stretch in the fourth quarter. Paul Millsap added 13 points and 16 rebounds on the night.

Facing a nine-point deficit at the midway point, Brown and Beal led the charge back in a pivotal third quarter. Washington outscored Denver 22-10 in the period on a combined 12 points from the duo and four points apiece from Bryant and Parker. Denver lost its way in the frame as the Wizards held the Nuggets to a woeful 4-for-20 mark from the field (1-for-7 3-point).

Neither team scored the ball well in a fourth quarter that featured three ties (two in the final five minutes) and just 38 points total. Jokic’s double-technical ejection at the 3:47 mark after a lay-in served as a turning point late in the frame, as Beal hit both free throws to break a tie and Bryant scored twice more in the ensuing two minutes. That gave the Wizards all they needed as the Nuggets failed to convert from the field for the remainder of the game following the ejection.

With the Wizards’ last long road trip of the season in the books, they’ll head home to play three of their four remaining games at home. The Bulls are first on that docket, with tipoff against Chicago on Wednesday set for 7:00 P.M. ET.