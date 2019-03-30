Wizards conclude West coast slate against Nuggets

The Wizards will finish their four-game West coast road trip on Sunday night in Denver at 8:00 P.M. While the Wizards have been eliminated from playoff contention, the Nuggets are fighting for the number one seed in the West with the Warriors. These two teams played a close one in D.C. only 10 days ago, with the Nuggets winning 113-108. Eight players scored in double figures for the Nuggets, while Bradley Beal (25 points), Tomas Satoransky (16 points and 10 assists), and Thomas Bryant (22 points) led the Wizards.

Game Info

Pepsi Center | 8:00 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Tomas Satoransky, G – Bradley Beal, F – Troy Brown Jr., F – Bobby Portis, C – Thomas Bryant

Nuggets: G – Jamal Murray, G – Gary Harris, F – Will Barton, F – Paul Millsap, C – Nikola Jokic

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out), John Wall (left Achilles tendon tear – out), Trevor Ariza (left groin strain – out), Devin Robinson (left hip strain – out)

Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr. (lower back surgery – out)

Storylines

Ending March strong

The Wizards enter their final game of March with a 6-10 record this month. Despite the obvious disappointment of not making the playoffs, there have been plenty of positives. Led by Bradley Beal’s 27.4 points per game, eight players have averaged double-digit scoring this month. Notably, Jabari Parker has scored 17.4 points per game on 56.0% shooting along with 7.4 rebounds per game. Offense has not been a problem, with Washington scoring 113.0 points per 100 possessions this month, sixth in the NBA in March. The Wizards have also climbed from 29th on the season in rebounding percentage to 12th this month, a noticeably improvement for a team that struggled all year with rebounding. Now, with a matchup on the road against one of the NBA’s best teams, the Wizards will have another test to end March.

Frontcourt battle

Scott Brooks debuted his starting frontcourt of Bobby Portis and Thomas Bryant when these teams met on March 21. In 84 minutes with that two-man lineup, the Wizards are outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per 100 possessions, the team’s best two-man lineup since that game. Both have been rebounding the ball well, which has been much needed. They’ll have their hands full on Sunday against Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap, one of the best frontcourts in the NBA. Jokic is an All-Star for a reason, averaging 20.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. Millsap is as consistent as they come, putting together 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Nuggets run their offense through Jokic and Jamal Murray (18.2 PPG), and the Wizards will certainly face a challenge against a Nuggets team that is 31-6 at home this year

Compete and develop

The remaining five games are all about competing and developing young talent. Washington played a great game against Utah on Friday, and the Wizards will look to bring over that competitive spirit to Sunday’s game. Furthermore, the Wizards have several players who are set to hit free agency this summer, and this will be an evaluation time as well as a chance for players to prove themselves. Troy Brown Jr. is a 19-year old starting wing, Thomas Bryant is a 21-year old starting center, and Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis are both only 24 years old. We saw in the final five minutes of the Jazz game how valuable these games can be for a young player like Brown, who scored five points and had two huge steals. Expect there to be a few more opportunities the rest of the way, experience that cannot be mimicked in practice.