Preview: Wizards return to D.C. Wednesday, host Nuggets at Capital One Arena

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

In their first home game in 10 days, the Wizards host the Nuggets on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is looking to snap a streak of four-straight losses, all of which came on the road. The Nuggets arrive in D.C. having won 11 of their last 14 games.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS NUGGETS G Raul Neto Monte Morris G Corey Kispert Will Barton F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Aaron Gordon F Kyle Kuzma Jeff Green C Kristaps Porzingis Nikola Jokic

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS NUGGETS PPG Kuzma (17.3) Jokic (26.0) RPG Kuzma (8.5) Jokic (13.8) APG Kuzma (3.4) Jokic (8.1)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)



NUGGETS:

Vlatko Cancar (right foot surgery – out)

Aaron Gordon (non-COVID illness – questionable)

JaMychal Green (right wrist sprain – probable)

Jamal Murray (left knee injury recovery – out)

Zeke Nnaji (bilateral knee soreness – questionable)

Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine surgery – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

112-126 (L) at GSW(BOX SCORE)

118-127 (L) at POR (BOX SCORE)

109-122 (L) at LAL (BOX SCORE)

109-115 (L) at LAC (BOX SCORE)

133-123 (W) vs. IND(BOX SCORE)



NUGGETS:

114-110 (W) at PHI (BOX SCORE)

115-127 (L) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)

102-113 (L) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)

106-100 (W) at SAC (BOX SCORE)

131-124 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)

