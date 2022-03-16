Preview: Wizards return to D.C. Wednesday, host Nuggets at Capital One Arena
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
In their first home game in 10 days, the Wizards host the Nuggets on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is looking to snap a streak of four-straight losses, all of which came on the road. The Nuggets arrive in D.C. having won 11 of their last 14 games.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|NUGGETS
|G
|Raul Neto
|Monte Morris
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Will Barton
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Aaron Gordon
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Jeff Green
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Nikola Jokic
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|NUGGETS
|PPG
|Kuzma (17.3)
|Jokic (26.0)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.5)
|Jokic (13.8)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.4)
|Jokic (8.1)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
NUGGETS:
Vlatko Cancar (right foot surgery – out)
Aaron Gordon (non-COVID illness – questionable)
JaMychal Green (right wrist sprain – probable)
Jamal Murray (left knee injury recovery – out)
Zeke Nnaji (bilateral knee soreness – questionable)
Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine surgery – out)
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
112-126 (L) at GSW(BOX SCORE)
118-127 (L) at POR (BOX SCORE)
109-122 (L) at LAL (BOX SCORE)
109-115 (L) at LAC (BOX SCORE)
133-123 (W) vs. IND(BOX SCORE)
NUGGETS:
114-110 (W) at PHI (BOX SCORE)
115-127 (L) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)
102-113 (L) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)
106-100 (W) at SAC (BOX SCORE)
131-124 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
