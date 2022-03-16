Preview: Wizards return to D.C. Wednesday, host Nuggets at Capital One Arena

Posted: Mar 15, 2022

WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

In their first home game in 10 days, the Wizards host the Nuggets on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is looking to snap a streak of four-straight losses, all of which came on the road. The Nuggets arrive in D.C. having won 11 of their last 14 games.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS NUGGETS
G Raul Neto Monte Morris
G Corey Kispert Will Barton
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Aaron Gordon
F Kyle Kuzma Jeff Green
C Kristaps Porzingis Nikola Jokic
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS NUGGETS
PPG Kuzma (17.3) Jokic (26.0)
RPG Kuzma (8.5) Jokic (13.8)
APG Kuzma (3.4) Jokic (8.1)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)

NUGGETS:
Vlatko Cancar (right foot surgery – out)
Aaron Gordon (non-COVID illness – questionable)
JaMychal Green (right wrist sprain – probable)
Jamal Murray (left knee injury recovery – out)
Zeke Nnaji (bilateral knee soreness – questionable)
Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine surgery – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
112-126 (L) at GSW(BOX SCORE)
118-127 (L) at POR (BOX SCORE)
109-122 (L) at LAL (BOX SCORE)
109-115 (L) at LAC (BOX SCORE)
133-123 (W) vs. IND(BOX SCORE)

NUGGETS:
114-110 (W) at PHI (BOX SCORE)
115-127 (L) vs. TOR (BOX SCORE)
102-113 (L) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)
106-100 (W) at SAC (BOX SCORE)
131-124 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)

TICKETS
Tickets for all Wizards home games can be purchased HERE.

Tags
Wizards, English

Related Content

Wizards

English

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter