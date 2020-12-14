Hachimura and Avdija impress, Wizards drop preseason opener to Nets

FINAL: Wizards 114 | Nets 119

Wizards: Rui Hachimura (18), Raul Neto (17), Deni Avidja (15)

Nets: Kyrie Irving (18), Kevin Durant (15), Landry Shamet (13)

SUMMARY

The Wizards were defeated 119-114 by the Nets on Sunday night at the Barclays Center in what was each teams’ first preseason outing of the 2020-21 campaign. Strong second-half showings from Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija helped Washington overcome a 26-point deficit to tie the game in the third quarter and take a lead in the fourth. Hachimura finished with a team-high 18 points in 23 minutes.

The game provided great opportunity for Washington’s young core as the team played without key veterans Bradley Beal (rest), Russell Westbrook (rest), Davis Bertans (NWT) and Ish Smith (groin tightness) and Jerome Robinson (stomach, gastroenteritis).

An early three from Avdija and back-to-back buckets from Hachimura were not enough to keep up with Brooklyn out of the gates. The Nets started 10-12 (.833) from the field on their way to 38 points in the first quarter, led by a combined 23 points from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Washington stopped the Brooklyn run in the second quarter, but trailed 68-50 going into halftime.

The Wizards started the second half on a 12-0 behind 3-pointers from Hachimura, Avdija and Troy Brown Jr. Minutes later, Hachimura knocked down another triple before a dunk by Brown Jr. and mid-range jumper from Thomas Bryant brought the Wizards within five points. The Wizards took a one-point lead with just over five minutes left, their first lead since the opening minute of the game, but were unable to hold on down the stretch.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Avdija impressive in first NBA outing

After drawing praise from coaches and teammates throughout training camp, Avdija got his first taste of NBA competition and didn’t disappoint. Drafted ninth overall in last month’s NBA Draft, Avdija showed the versatility that made him such a highly touted prospect and a shooting touch that may have surprised those who haven’t seen him play since his time with Maccabi Tel Aviv. Avdija finished the game a perfect 6-6 (1.000) from the field, including 3-3 (1.000) from deep.

“It was a dream come true,” Avdija said of the experience.

“(I liked) that he competed, that he took the challenge,” Brooks said of Avdija postgame. “He was playing against some high-level players, players that have a lot of success in this league that have experience. He took the challenge.”

Wizards get everyone involved

Going into Sunday’s game, Brooks said his goal was for most guys to get between 18-20 minutes. With depth and versatility likely to play more of a role this season than any prior, Brooks will likely be happy with what he saw from the rotation as a whole. All 15 Wizards that dressed saw the court. All five starters played between 22-25 minutes and scored in double figures while reserves Isaac Bonga, Robin Lopez, Moritz Wagner, Cassius Winston, Garrison Mathews and Caleb Homesley each played double-digit minutes.

Durant’s Brooklyn debut

In his first game action since the 2019 NBA Finals, Kevin Durant made his Nets debut Sunday night against the Wizards. The former MVP wasted no time making his presence known, opening the night with a driving baseline dunk to give the Nets their first points of the night on his way to 11 first quarter points. Durant finished the night with 15 points, all of which came in the first half.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT

NEXT UP: Pistons at Wizards / Thursday, December 17 / 7:00 P.M. / Capital One Arena