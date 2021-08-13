Recap: Wizards lose to Nets in 2OT after late comeback

FINAL: Wizards 81 | Nets 84

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Jaime Echenique (17), Mason Jones (13), Austin Hollins (13)

Nets: Cam Thomas (31), Kessler Edwards (14), Kasier Gates (9)

SUMMARY

The Wizards were defeated by the Nets 84-81 in double overtime on Thursday at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas in the team’s second game of the 2021 NBA Summer League. Jaime Echenique led the way for Washington with 17 points on 6-10 (.600) shooting. Cam Thomas scored a game-high 31 points, including the game-winner, to lead the way for Brooklyn.

Down 69-62 with 3:17 left in regulation, the Wizards went on a 12-5 run to close the fourth, capped by a 3-pointer from Corey Kispert to tie the game and send it to overtime. At Summer League, the first overtime period lasts only two minutes compared to the five-minute overtime during the regular season. After Washington opened overtime on a 5-0 run behind an Echenique layup and an Austin Hollins 3-pointer, Brooklyn quickly cut the lead back down to one. A pair of Mason Jones free throws with 11 seconds left put Washington up three, but Thomas knocked down a step-back 3-pointer to tie the game at 81 and force a sudden-death second overtime, another format unique to Summer League. Washington won the tip, but was unable to score on their opening possession. On the other end, Thomas ended the game with a 3-pointer to give Brooklyn the win.

“We had a lot of experiences in that game and a lot of situations that were really good,” Wizards Summer League head coach Mike Miller said postgame. “We came into this two weeks…and we wanted to learn. We wanted to get better and we wanted to have experiences in these things – and we got it today. I thought that was valuable time for our young players to go through those situations and learn.”

Washington got contributions from everyone that touched the court. All 10 players that saw game action scored at least four points, highlighted by a combined 43 points from Echenique, Hollins and Mason Jones off the bench.

“He played very well,” Miller said of Echenique postgame. “Obviously we knew coming into the game that Brooklyn has been the second-best offensive rebounding team in this tournament so far…We knew that was going to be a real challenge. He was called on and he immediately impacted the first half of the game with his rebounding. His defense was good and he was presence as a roller and with some post-up situations.”

Thursday’s game marked the Summer League debut of Isaiah Todd, the 31st overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Todd was aggressive early, nearly converting on what would have been a highlight-reel dunk attempt. While the dunk did not go down, he drew the foul and hit both free throws. Todd’s aggression caught the eye of his head coach.

“I thought he had some really good turns in the first half,” Miller said. “We were watching his energy level just to be sure just because he hasn’t worked out in a number of days…but he was ready to play. He was excited. He showed up. I love the athleticism. I love the aggressiveness.”

After knocking down a pair of threes in his Summer League debut against the Kings on Tuesday, Kispert came up big when it mattered most, shaking a cold shooting night to help the Wizards cap their comeback and send the game to overtime. He finished the game with nine points in a game-high 35 minutes.

Next up, the Wizards will take on the Bucks on Sunday, August 15 at 4:00 P.M. ET at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The game will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV.