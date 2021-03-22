Recap: Wizards fall to Nets 113-106 in Brooklyn

FINAL: Wizards 106 | Nets 113

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (29), Rui Hachimura (20), Alex Len (20)

Nets: Kyrie Irving (28), James Harden (26), Nicolas Claxton (16)

SUMMARY

The Wizards fell to the Nets 113-106 on Sunday night at Barclays Center in the first outing of a three-game road trip. Russell Westbrook led the way for Washington, totaling 29 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists – his third consecutive triple-double. Rui Hachimura finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, the second 20-10 game of his career, each of which have come in the last eight days. The Brooklyn backcourt of James Harden and Kyrie Irving combined for 54 points.

The Wizards came out hot. After Brooklyn scored on the first possession of the game, Washington ripped off a 20-4 run, fueled by seven points and five assists from Westbrook. Washington shot 12-20 (.600) from the field and 3-4 (.750) from three in the first quarter. The Nets, however, sustained the Wizards’ start and countered with a run of their own. From the 7:14 mark of the first quarter until the 4:54 mark of the second, Brooklyn outscored Washington 46-18, taking a 52-38 lead. The Wizards managed to cut the lead to seven heading into halftime thanks to 12 combined points from Bradley Beal and Alex Len in the final three minutes of the second quarter. Len finished the night with 20 points and nine rebounds, his first 20-point game since December 21, 2019. In the second quarter alone, the Nets scored 38 points, 10 of which came off the Wizards’ six turnovers.

Len scored six points in the first four minutes of the of the third quarter to help the Wizards cut the lead down to four points, but a 9-1 Brooklyn run put the Nets back up double-digits mid-way through the quarter. Hachimura played the entire third quarter, scoring seven points on 3-4 (.750) shooting and helped the Wizards cut the lead down to five heading into the fourth. A Tyler Johnson three put the Nets up by 11 with 8:17 left in the game before dunks on consecutive possessions from Robin Lopez and Beal’s first three of the night cut the Nets lead to 101-98 with 4:29 to go. The Wizards then got the lead down to one after two driving layups from Westbrook, but a pair of Nicolas Claxton and-one dunks in the final minutes were too much for the Wizards to overcome.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Wizards struggle from three with Bertans sidelined

In their first game without Davis Bertans, who is set to miss approximately the next two weeks with a right calf strain, the Wizards were unable to generate much from three, shooting 7-21 (.333). Washington made its first three 3-pointers of the night, one from Hachimura and a pair from Garrison Mathews. Hachimura was 2-2 (1.000) from deep, his seventh game this season with multiple 3-pointers made. As a team, the Wizards’ low-volume efforts from deep are not new. With 21 attempts against the Nets, the Wizards have now shot 25-or-fewer threes in five of their last eight games.

Westbrook moves within reach of franchise record

Russell Westbrook entered Sunday’s game averaging 10.2 assists per game, trailing only Harden’s 11.2 this season. Westbrook wasted no time getting his teammates involved, dishing out five assists in the first 6:29 of the game and recorded his 10th of the night with 8:06 left in the third quarter. He was aggressive all night in getting to the rim and converted on 7-9 (.777) free throws. Westbrook’s 29 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to give him a league-leading 14 triple-doubles this season and put him just one behind Darrell Walker for the franchise’s all-time triple-double record (15). Westbrook’s triple-double was his third straight, giving him 17 three-game triple-double streaks in his career. Since 1983-84, no player has more than three such streaks.

Backcourt duo leads the way for Nets

As Kevin Durant continues to miss time with a left hamstring strain, Harden and Kyrie Irving again had no trouble carrying the offensive load for the Nets. Irving led the way with 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Harden totaled 26 points, five rebounds and assists. Harden was key for Brooklyn in their efforts to climb out of an early hole, amassing 13 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals in 10 minutes as the Nets erased a 14-point deficit and built a 14-point lead of their own. Blake Griffin, who signed with the Nets earlier this month, made his Brooklyn debut on Sunday night, finishing with two points and two rebounds in 15 minutes.

NEXT UP: Wizards at Knicks / Tuesday, March 23 / 7:30 P.M. / Madison Square Garden

