Wizards win 110-106 over Nets behind Beal's dominant fourth quarter

The Wizards (21-35) defeated the Nets (26-31) 110-106 on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena, snapping a three-game losing streak to start the second half of the season. Bradley scored a team-high 30 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, to go along with five rebounds and five assists.

Beal has now scored 25-plus points in 16 consecutive games, one shy of tying Walt Bellamy for the longest such streak in franchise history. His performance was capped by a game-tying 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining and an assist on Jerome Robinson’s game-winning three with just 9.5 seconds on the clock.

“The best part about that play was that Bradley Beal made the right play,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said. “He trusts his teammates, made the right play to the left slot to Jerome [Robinson]. Jerome didn't hesitate, he had a tendency to hesitate and I'm telling them, 'he who hesitates doesn’t make shots.' I like that. He caught it, had confidence, he took the shot, took the ball and made the basket then he got the rebound and they got the two free throws, so it was a great play by him.”

The Wizards held the Nets to just 17 points in the first quarter, tied for the fewest they’ve allowed in a first quarter all season. As Brooklyn struggled to make shots, shooting just 31.6% from the field and 27.3% from three in the first quarter, Washington took advantage. The Wizards scored 31 first quarter points, shot 6-11 (.545) from three and assisted on eight of 12 field goals. Behind 15 points from Rui Hachimura and trio of threes from Davis Bertans in the first half, the Wizards lead reached as high as 18 mid-way through the second quarter.

After an Isaac Bonga three in the first minute of the second half gave the Wizards a 15-point lead, Brooklyn began to chip away at the advantage. With the Wizards up 69-59, the Nets went on a 9-0 run in just over two minutes, cutting the lead to one. With 9.9 seconds left in the third, former Wizards swingman Garrett Temple hit a 3-pointer to give the Nets their first lead of the game.

Beal scored seven points in the first 1:30 of the fourth quarter to grab the lead back for the Wizards. For the next 10 minutes, neither team managed to create more than three points of separation. With Washington down three with 1:36 to go, Bertans nailed a corner three to tee up Beal’s last-minute heroics.

With the win, the Wizards improve to 2-0 against the Nets this season with one game left to play in this year’s series.

Next up, the Wizards begin a four-game road trip out West, starting against the Jazz (36-21) on Friday at 9:00 P.M. The trip continues Sunday against the Warriors (12-46) before a Tuesday-Wednesday back-to-back against the Kings (24-33) and Blazers (26-33).