Recap: Hachimura scores season-high 20 as balanced Wizards beat Brooklyn

In the team’s final game before the All-Star break, the Wizards defeated the Nets 117-103 on Thursday night in Brooklyn. Seven Wizards scored at least 12 points and the reserves combined for 65. With the win, Washington splits the season series with the Nets 2-2.

Washington relied on some unlikely names to drive the offense. Kyle Kuzma had scored at least 22 points in each of his last three games and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was coming off a season-high 27 points Wednesday night in Indiana – yet the duo combined to score just 12 points on 5-14 (.357) shooting. In their place, Rui Hachimura, Corey Kispert and Ish Smith led the way, combining to score 51 points on 21-34 (.617) from the field.

“I thought it was a great team win,” Wizards head coach Wes Unsed Jr. said postgame. “We started off pretty well, went back-and-forth and then created some separation there in the second half. Great energy. Collectively we played together, we played foreach other. Any time you can accumulate 26 assists…Everyone who played contributed.”

Hachimura’s team-high 20 points on 8-15 (.533) shooting marked a new season high and were the most points he’s scored in a game since a 21-point game in last season’s playoff series against Philadelphia. Hachimura had been questionable with a right ankle sprain suffered earlier this week against the Pistons, but showed no signed of any limitations on Thursday night.

Thomas Bryant, who was playing in his first back-to-back of the season after returning recently from an ACL tear, was extremely efficient in the limited time he played. In 13 minutes, Bryant finished with 12 points on 5-6 (.833) from the field to go along with five rebounds and two blocks.

The game swung late in the first half when a driving layup from Deni Avdija kickstarted an 18-0 run that spanned from the final 3:26 of the first half into the opening minutes of the third quarter. The Washington run turned a five-point deficit into a 64-51 lead. Six different Wizards contributed to the scoring run, including Raul Neto, who scored six of his 12 points in that timeframe – and has now scored 10-plus points in each of the last five games.

Brooklyn, however, had a counterpunch. The Nets went on a 23-7 run, capped by a Jevon Carter 3-pointer, to take a 76-73 lead in the closing minutes of the third quarter.

With the game tied at 80 in the opening minutes of the fourth, 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions from Anthony Gill and Kispert – and a put-back layup from Hachimura – gave Washington an 88-80 advantage. Kispert finished the night with 16 points on 6-9 (.667) from the field and 4-6 (.667) from deep.

Twice in the final five minutes Brooklyn cut a 12-point Washington lead to seven points or fewer – and both times Smith put an end to the Nets’ hopes, knocking down a corner three and difficult, fading mid-range jumper to help seal the Washington win.