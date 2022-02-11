Recap: Kuzma's first triple-double leads Wizards to 113-112 win over Nets

Posted: Feb 11, 2022

FINAL: WIZARDS 113 | NETS 112

Just hours after the NBA trade deadline, the shorthanded Wizards topped the Nets 113-112 at Capital One Arena. Already missing Bradley Beal, who earlier in the day underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist, and Daniel Gafford (health and safety protocols), Washington was without four players dealt just before the trade deadline: Spencer Dinwiddie, Davis Bertans, Aaron Holiday and Montrezl Harrell.

In their absence, seven players scored at least 12 points, led by Raul Neto’s season-high 21 and Kyle Kuzma’s first career triple-double (15 points, 13 rebound, 10 assists). Neto scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, including a crucial mid-range step-back in the final minutes to put Washington up five with just over two minutes left.

Anthony Gill set a new career high with 15 points on 6-7 (.857) shooting and was plus-six in 26 minutes.

“By all accounts it was a big-time team win,” Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said postgame.

After a back-and-forth first quarter that featured six lead changes and three ties, the Nets used a 10-0 run early in the second quarter to take a 33-24 lead. The Wizards countered, cutting the lead to one just over four minutes later. Both offenses were efficient in the second quarter, shooting a combined 24-37 (.648) from the field and 7-12 (.583) from 3-point range, and Brooklyn led 59-55 heading into halftime.

The Wizards trailed by as many as nine points early in the third, but turned the game around with a 17-4 run sparked by a pair of Rui Hachimura threes late in the frame. Washington went up by 11 – its first double-digit lead of the night – when Hachimura assisted a Cassius Winston 3-pointer on the Wizards’ first possession of the fourth quarter. Brooklyn, however, had one more run of its own – cutting the lead to 105-101 with just over two minutes to go.

Neto’s clutch jumper gave the Wizards a six-point advantage with 2:06 on the clock just before a Cam Thomas four-point play one minute later gave Brooklyn one last bit of life. The Nets pulled within one on a pair of last-second free throws from Kyrie Irving, but couldn’t convert on a last-second three that would have sent the game to overtime.

