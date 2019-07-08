Wizards take on Nets in second Summer League matchup

The Wizards will continue their 2019 Summer League schedule on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets at 5:30 P.M. ET on NBATV. After beating the Pelicans on Saturday 84-79, the Wizards will look to build on their first game experience in Las Vegas. The Nets have a plethora of NBA talent and recent draft picks on their team, including Jarrett Allen, Rodions Kurucs, Dzanan Musa, Theo Pinson, and Nicolas Claxton.

Game Info

Thomas & Mack Arena | 5:30 P.M. | NBATV

Last Game Starters

Wizards: G – Justin Robinson, G – Armoni Brooks, F – Troy Brown Jr., F – Rui Hachimura, C – Jeff Withey

Nets: G – Josh Gray, G – Isaia Cordinier, F – Dzanan Musa, F – Rodions Kurucs, C – Jarrett Allen

Brown coming off stellar performance

Troy Brown Jr. posted an 18-point, 15-rebound double-double against the Pelicans, and was the best player on the court by far on Saturday. His rebounding and playmaking stood out, as well as his leadership with the rookies on the team. Brown Jr. also had a game-sealing and-one bucket in the final seconds to put the Wizards up four. Look for Brown Jr. to be the focal point of the team once again, as the 19-year old continues to prove he’s one of the top players from last year’s draft.

Hachimura’s second game

After getting his Summer League debut out of the way, Rui Hachimura will look to build off his 14 points and five rebounds against the Pelicans. Hachimura struggled from the field early (1-7 FG), but came back to make five of his final nine attempts en route to the win. The No. 9 overall pick also had two sensational blocks, as well as a high-flying alley-oop dunk on a beautiful pass from Tarik Phillip. Expect Hachimura to play a lot once again in his second appearance in a Wizards uniform.

Wizards debuts for Wagner, Bonga, and Jones?

The three players Washington acquired from the Lakers to complete the Anthony Davis trade were in Las Vegas with the team at practice on Sunday. Moe Wagner, Isaac Bonga, and Jemerrio Jones will likely be in uniform on Monday, which will be exciting to see. Wagner, a 6’11” center who can stretch the floor, is an ideal fit in today’s NBA. Bonga, essentially a 6’8” point forward, is 19 years old with great size and driving ability. Jones fills up the box score and is a swiss-army knife and excellent rebounder for his size who will do whatever it takes to win.