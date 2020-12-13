Wizards open preseason schedule Sunday in Brooklyn

On Sunday night, the Wizards take the court for their first game action of the 2020-21 campaign in a preseason matchup with the Nets. Tip is set for 6:00 P.M. from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Wizards and Nets last met on August 2, each team’s second seeding game from the Orlando bubble.

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said pregame that the team would be without Bradley Beal (rest), Russell Westbrook (rest), Davis Bertans (NWT), Ish Smith (groin tightness) and Jerome Robinson (stomach, gastroenteritis) for Sunday’s game.

GAME INFO

Barclays Center | 6:00 P.M. | NBCSW & NBATV | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Raul Neto, G – Troy Brown Jr., F – Deni Avdjia, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Thomas Bryant

Nets: G – Kyrie Irving, G – Spencer Dinwiddie, F – Joe Harris, F – Kevin Durant, C – DeAndre Jordan

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (rest – out), Davis Bertans (not with team – out), Thomas Bryant (left hip tightness – available), Jerome Robinson (stomach, gastroenteritis – out), Ish Smith (groin tightness – out), Russell Westbrook (rest – out)

Nets: Nicolas Claxton (right knee tendinopathy – out), Caris LeVert (left knee contusion – out)

Storylines

Assessing the Wizards’ depth

In what will be a season unlike any other, NBA teams are likely to depend on their depth more than ever before. When making roster and lineup decisions, coaches must account for the impact of a compact offseason, shortened regular season schedule and protocols in place to curb the impact of COVID-19. In short, the more depth and flexibility teams have at their disposal, the better.

From a depth perspective, Washington did well this offseason. The additions of Russell Westbrook, Cassius Winston and Raul Neto alongside the returning Ish Smith present plenty of options at point guard while Bradley Beal, Troy Brown Jr. and Jerome Robinson will manage most of the two-guard duties. Newly signed Robin Lopez joins Thomas Bryant, Mortiz Wagner and Anzejs Pasecniks at center. Most of Washington’s flexibility comes at the forward positions. Deni Avdija, Davis Bertans and Rui Hachimura will all share time at the three and four positions. Last but not least is Isaac Bonga, who may boast the most positional flexibility of anyone on the roster.

Brooks has options at each position this season, but will have to strike a balance between speed, size, shooting and experience. Watch for the Wizards to test a number of these options and combinations throughout the preseason.

Deni’s debut

Sunday will provide fans and the organization a first look at rookie Deni Avdija, who will start, per Brooks. Selected ninth overall in November’s NBA Draft, Avdija enters the league with multiple years of high-level pro experience with Maccabi Tel Aviv despite being just 19 years old. At 6’9” and highly touted for his ball-handling, playmaking and feel for the game, Avdija could pose several challenges to opposing defenses. Teammates and coaches have spoken highly of the rookie’s approach throughout training camp, noting his willingness to learn and a shooting touch that has exceeded expectations.

“He’s learning,” Brooks said of Avdija after practice on Friday. “He’s learning as we go…He’s picking things up pretty quickly, so that’s good to know. We’re going to help him as much as we can. I anticipate him playing maybe 18-20 (minutes against Brooklyn).”

New-look Brooklyn

Sunday marks the beginning of a new era for the Nets as Kevin Durant, a 10-time All-Star and former MVP, makes his debut for the team. Durant joined Brooklyn last summer, but missed the entire season while recovering from an Achilles injury. Six-time All-Star Kyrie Irving, who also signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, appeared in just 20 games in his first season Brooklyn. Together, Durant and Irving lead a deep roster primed to compete in the Eastern Conference.