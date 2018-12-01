Wizards back at it Saturday vs. Nets

The Wizards will return home for one game on Saturday night against the Nets before heading back on the road. Washington is in a stretch of playing six out of seven games at home, so this home game is a big one. Both the Wizards and Nets are on the second night of a back-to-back, with Washington losing 123-98 in Philadelphia and Brooklyn falling in double OT at home against Memphis. Earlier this season, the Nets beat the Wizards in D.C., 115-104.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBC Sports Washington | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – John Wall, G – Bradley Beal, F – Kelly Oubre Jr., F – Otto Porter Jr., C – Thomas Bryant

Nets: G – D’Angelo Russell, G – Spencer Dinwiddie, G – Allen Crabbe, F – Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, C – Jarrett Allen

Injury Report

Wizards: Dwight Howard (aggravated gluteal soreness – out)

Nets: Joe Harris (left adductor tightness – questionable), Caris LeVert (right foot – out), Dzanan Musa (G League assignment – out), Treveon Graham (left hamstring – out)

Storylines

Wizards back home for brief stay

The Wizards have been playing great basketball at home as of late, winning three in a row at Capital One Arena. This season, Washington is 6-5 at home vs. 2-9 on the road, which is why the team needs to take advantage of this lone home game during its next five games. The Wizards are scoring 111.3 points per 100 possessions and have a positive net rating at home. On the road, the team is being outscored by 13.2 points per 100 possessions and the team is turning the ball over at a higher rate, rebounding worse, assisting less baskets, and shooting a lower percentage from the field. John Wall and Bradley Beal are combining for 46.2 points per game at home instead of 39.1 on the road, while Otto Porter Jr. is shooting 54.4% from the field at Capital One Arena.

Starting off strong

Washington has struggled all season in the first half, ranking last in the NBA in first quarter (outscored by 16.2 points per 100 possessions). After a rough road trip, the Wizards need to start out stronger at home on Saturday. The Wizards have outscored opponents in the second half and have been one of the NBA’s top teams in the clutch this season, but they can only get to that point by playing as close to 48 minutes of solid basketball as possible.

The Nets have been the NBA’s 8th best first quarter team, outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per 100 possessions. However, they rank 25th in the NBA in the second quarter, being outscored 8.3 points per 100 possessions. Brooklyn has also been outscored in the second half this season. Considering the Nets played in double overtime last night, the Wizards will have an opportunity to jump out to a quick start.

Second night of a back-to-back

Both teams will be playing on a back-to-back; the Wizards have won both of their games on the second night of a back-to-back, while the Nets have lost all five of their games on the second night. Brooklyn played in double overtime in Friday night, while the Wizards main players will be well-rested after Friday’s blowout loss. For the Wizards, John Wall only played 25 minutes, Bradley Beal played 19, and Otto Porter Jr. missed the game due to personal reasons. On the other side, D’Angelo Russell played 45 minutes, Spencer Dinwiddie 42, and three other players played 38. Joe Harris missed Friday’s game with left adductor tightness.