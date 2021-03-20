Preview: Wizards open New York road trip Sunday night in Brooklyn

After two days off following a five-game homestand, the Wizards are in Brooklyn to take on the Nets at 7:00 P.M. on Sunday. Washington’s matchup with Brooklyn is the first of three consecutive games in New York. After Sunday’s game, the Wizards will play two games against the Knicks on Tuesday and Thursday before returning to D.C. later in the week. Washington is coming off a win over the Jazz on Thursday while Brooklyn looks to bounce back from a Friday night loss in Orlando.

GAME INFO

Barclay Center | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW & NBATV | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, G – Garrison Mathews, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Alex Len

Nets: G – Kyrie Irving, G – James Harden, F – Bruce Brown, F – Joe Harris, C – DeAndre Jordan

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Davis Bertans (right calf strain – out), Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out), Ish Smith (right quadriceps strain – out)

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee; partially torn ACL – out), Kevin Durant (left hamstring strain – out), Jeff Green (right shoulder soreness – probable), Blake Griffin (left knee injury management – probable)

STORYLINES

Bertans to miss approximately two weeks with calf strain

The Wizards will take the court Sunday night without Davis Bertans, who is expected to miss approximately two weeks with a right calf strain. Bertans suffered the injury against the Jazz on Thursday night, left the game in the first quarter and did not return. Bertans is averaging 10.8 points per game on 38.2% from three this season and had hit multiple 3-pointers in 21 of his last 22 games, excluding Thursday’s game against the Jazz in which he played just four minutes.

As a team, the Wizards are relying less on threes as the season progresses. The percent of field goal attempts taken from 3-point range has declined from 36.9% in January to 35.7% in February and now down to 33.2% through eight games in March. On Thursday, the Wizards shot 7-17 (.412) from deep, becoming just the second team since the start of the 2019-20 season to score 130-plus points in a game while making seven or fewer 3-pointers (regulation only). Washington scoring without relying on high-volume 3-point shooting could be key to staying afloat with Bertans out of the lineup.

“We’re definitely going to miss his shooting,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said after practice on Saturday. “Even when he doesn’t shoot the ball, he draws a lot of attention. We can do a lot of stuff – other guys can get opportunity when he’s in the game. But, next man up. (Isaac) Bonga is going to get some opportunities and there might be another guy or two that has to be ready.

Wizards and Nets renew wild season series

Sunday night’s game will mark the third and final matchup of the season between the Nets and Wizards and the latest installment of what has been one of the most entertaining series across the league this year. Washington has won both prior matchups, but by only four combined points.

In their first meeting, the Wizards topped the Nets 123-122 on a game-winning dunk from Thomas Bryant with 14.9 seconds left on the clock. Both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had looks on the other end, but the Wizards held on. Bradley Beal finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds while Russell Westbrook totaled 24 points and 10 assists, including 13 points in a fourth quarter that featured 12 lead changes and five ties. That back-and-forth affair, however, had nothing on the teams’ second meeting of the season.

On January 31, Washington and Brooklyn played in what is the still highest-scoring game in the NBA this season. With the Wizards down 146-141 with eight seconds left, Beal rushed down the court and converted on a pull-up three to cut the lead to two. Garrison Mathews stole the ensuing inbounds pass and quickly found Westbrook, who knocked down the game-winner 3-pointer with just 4.3 seconds left in the game, giving Washington an improbable 149-146 win. According to ESPN Stats & Info, in the last 25 years, Washington’s comeback marked just the ninth time in 23,507 chances that a team has come back to win from a five-point deficit in the final 10 seconds of a game. Just as they did on Thursday against the Jazz, Beal and Westbrook combined for 78 points, including 37 points in the fourth quarter.

Harden leads rotating Nets lineup

While amassing one of the best records in the NBA, the Nets’ lineup has been in flux all season long. A surplus of star power has allowed the team to stay afloat with key players moving in and out of the lineup – for a variety of reasons – all year. On Sunday, the Nets will be without Kevin Durant, who has not played since February 13 due to a left hamstring strain. Prior to his extended absence, Durant was averaging 29.0 points per game in 19 outings this season. Kyrie Irving is coming off a 43-point game against Orlando after missing Brooklyn’s game on Wednesday due to right groin soreness. Among Brooklyn’s star trio, James Harden has been the one steady presence for the team since he was acquired in January. He’s played in 28 of 29 possible games with the Nets and is averaging 25.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game. The lone game he’s missed in a Nets uniform: Brooklyn’s 149-146 loss to the Wizards on January 31. Furthermore, the Nets’ newest addition will likely make his Brooklyn debut on Sunday night. Blake Griffin, who signed with the Nets earlier this month, averaged 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 20 games with the Pistons earlier this season.