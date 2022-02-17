Preview: Wizards face Nets in final game before All-Star break

WHERE: Barclays Center

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

In their final game before the All-Star break, the Wizards take on the Nets tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Barclays Center. Both teams will be playing in the second game of back-to-backs as Washington is coming off a close loss in Indiana and Brooklyn looks to carry momentum from a comeback win over the Knicks.

The Wizards and Nets met exactly one week ago, a 113-112 Washington win that was led by Kyle Kuzma’s first-career triple-double (15 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists).

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS NETS G Raul Neto Patty Mills G Corey Kispert Seth Curry F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Bruce Brown F Kyle Kuzma James Johnson C Thomas Bryant Andrew Drummond

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS NETS PPG Kuzma (16.5) Aldridge (13.7) RPG Kuzma (8.8) Aldridge (5.8) APG Kuzma (3.1) Mills (2.6)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

TBA



NETS:

TBA

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

108-113 (L) at IND (BOX SCORE)

103-94 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)

110-123 (L) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)

113-112 (W) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)

100-121 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)



NETS:

111-106 (W) at NYK (BOX SCORE)

109-85 (W) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)

111-115 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)

112-113 (L) at WAS (BOX SCORE)

91-126 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)

