Preview: Wizards face Nets in final game before All-Star break

Posted: Feb 17, 2022

WHERE: Barclays Center
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

In their final game before the All-Star break, the Wizards take on the Nets tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Barclays Center. Both teams will be playing in the second game of back-to-backs as Washington is coming off a close loss in Indiana and Brooklyn looks to carry momentum from a comeback win over the Knicks.

The Wizards and Nets met exactly one week ago, a 113-112 Washington win that was led by Kyle Kuzma’s first-career triple-double (15 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists).

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS NETS
G Raul Neto Patty Mills
G Corey Kispert Seth Curry
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Bruce Brown
F Kyle Kuzma James Johnson
C Thomas Bryant Andrew Drummond
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS NETS
PPG Kuzma (16.5) Aldridge (13.7)
RPG Kuzma (8.8) Aldridge (5.8)
APG Kuzma (3.1) Mills (2.6)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
TBA

NETS:
TBA

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
108-113 (L) at IND (BOX SCORE)
103-94 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)
110-123 (L) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)
113-112 (W) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)
100-121 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)

NETS:
111-106 (W) at NYK (BOX SCORE)
109-85 (W) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)
111-115 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)
112-113 (L) at WAS (BOX SCORE)
91-126 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)

