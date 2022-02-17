Preview: Wizards face Nets in final game before All-Star break
WHERE: Barclays Center
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
In their final game before the All-Star break, the Wizards take on the Nets tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Barclays Center. Both teams will be playing in the second game of back-to-backs as Washington is coming off a close loss in Indiana and Brooklyn looks to carry momentum from a comeback win over the Knicks.
The Wizards and Nets met exactly one week ago, a 113-112 Washington win that was led by Kyle Kuzma’s first-career triple-double (15 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists).
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|NETS
|G
|Raul Neto
|Patty Mills
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Seth Curry
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Bruce Brown
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|James Johnson
|C
|Thomas Bryant
|Andrew Drummond
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|NETS
|PPG
|Kuzma (16.5)
|Aldridge (13.7)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.8)
|Aldridge (5.8)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.1)
|Mills (2.6)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
TBA
NETS:
TBA
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
108-113 (L) at IND (BOX SCORE)
103-94 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)
110-123 (L) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)
113-112 (W) vs. BKN (BOX SCORE)
100-121 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)
NETS:
111-106 (W) at NYK (BOX SCORE)
109-85 (W) vs. SAC (BOX SCORE)
111-115 (L) at MIA (BOX SCORE)
112-113 (L) at WAS (BOX SCORE)
91-126 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)
TICKETS
NEXT UP: