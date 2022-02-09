Preview: Wizards host Nets Thursday at Capital One Arena

Posted: Feb 09, 2022

WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
TV: TNT
RADIO: 99.1 FM & Wizards App

The Wizards continue their five-game homestand on Thursday night, hosting the Nets at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Both Washington and Brooklyn are looking to break out of losing stretches. The Wizards have lost eight of their last night while the Nets have dropped nine-straight games. Thursday night’s game, which will tip hours after the NBA trade deadline, will be broadcast nationally on TNT.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS NETS
G Spencer Dinwiddie Kyrie Irving
G Aaron Holiday Patty Mills
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Kessler Edwards
F Kyle Kuzma James Johnson
C Thomas Bryant Blake Griffin
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS NETS
PPG Kuzma (16.1) Durant (29.3)
RPG Kuzma (8.7) Harden (8.0)
APG Dinwiddie (5.8) Harden (10.2)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain – out)
Daniel Gafford (health and safety protocols – out)

NETS:
TBA

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
100-121 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)
80-95 (L) vs. PHX (BOX SCORE)
106-103 (W) at PHI (BOX SCORE)
98-112 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)
95-115 (L) at MEM(BOX SCORE)

NETS:
91-126 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)
104-124 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)
102-125 (L) at UTA (BOX SCORE)
101-112 (L) at SAC (BOX SCORE)
111-121 (L) at PHX (BOX SCORE)

