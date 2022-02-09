Preview: Wizards host Nets Thursday at Capital One Arena

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

TV: TNT

RADIO: 99.1 FM & Wizards App

The Wizards continue their five-game homestand on Thursday night, hosting the Nets at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Both Washington and Brooklyn are looking to break out of losing stretches. The Wizards have lost eight of their last night while the Nets have dropped nine-straight games. Thursday night’s game, which will tip hours after the NBA trade deadline, will be broadcast nationally on TNT.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS NETS G Spencer Dinwiddie Kyrie Irving G Aaron Holiday Patty Mills F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Kessler Edwards F Kyle Kuzma James Johnson C Thomas Bryant Blake Griffin

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS NETS PPG Kuzma (16.1) Durant (29.3) RPG Kuzma (8.7) Harden (8.0) APG Dinwiddie (5.8) Harden (10.2)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist sprain – out)

Daniel Gafford (health and safety protocols – out)



NETS:

TBA

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

100-121 (L) vs. MIA (BOX SCORE)

80-95 (L) vs. PHX (BOX SCORE)

106-103 (W) at PHI (BOX SCORE)

98-112 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)

95-115 (L) at MEM(BOX SCORE)



NETS:

91-126 (L) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)

104-124 (L) at DEN (BOX SCORE)

102-125 (L) at UTA (BOX SCORE)

101-112 (L) at SAC (BOX SCORE)

111-121 (L) at PHX (BOX SCORE)

