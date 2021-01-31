Preview: Wizards back to full strength, host Nets Sunday night

The Wizards host the Nets on Sunday night at 7:00 P.M at Capital One Arena in what will be the teams’ second meeting of the season. Washington won the first meeting 123-122 on January 3. Since then, Brooklyn traded a number of key contributors and draft picks in exchange for three-time scoring champion and former MVP James Harden. The Nets announced on Sunday, however, that Harden (left thigh contusion) would not play. Entering Sunday’s matchup, Brooklyn has won four consecutive games and eight of their last 10.

GAME INFO

Capital One Arena | 7:00 P.M. | NBCSW & NBATV | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, F – Deni Avdija, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Robin Lopez

Nets: G – Kyrie Irving, G – Bruce Brown, F – Kevin Durant, F – Joe Harris, C – DeAndre Jordan

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: Thomas Bryant (left ACL injury – out), Raul Neto (left groin tightness – out)

Nets: Nicolas Claxton (right knee tendinopathy – out), Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee; partially torn ACL – out), James Harden (left thigh contusion – out)

STORYLINES

Wizards hold first full-strength practice in nearly a month

The Wizards will take on the Nets one day after a significant step in their return to rotational normalcy: their first practice in 25 days with more than eight players. After Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura and Moe Wagner – three of the team’s six players sidelined due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols – made their return to the court on Friday night, the Wizards are expecting to get the remaining three back Sunday against Brooklyn. Deni Avdija, Troy Brown Jr. and Ish Smith each practiced on Saturday.

“They looked good today,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said after practice. “Their conditioning was not bad considering they’ve been out for over three weeks.”

From a team perspective, Brooks said the practice session was one of the most productive of the season.

“We got a lot accomplished,” Brooks said. “Today was a great day. It was great to get in the gym and get work done…You’ve got to get work in. We’re still a young, developing team that needs it. I loved it. Today was one of my best days of the year. We got in it, we got after it. It was a good practice…We need games, we need practices, we need them both. We need the continuity more than anything and I think we’re getting it.”

Breaking down the new-look Nets

Since the Wizards and Nets last met on January 3, Brooklyn has been the talk of the league for both their transactions and their on-court play. On January 14, the Nets acquired James Harden as part of a four-team trade, parting ways with Jarrett Allen, Rodions Kurucs, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince, three first round draft picks and four first round pick swaps. Harden, who will not play Sunday against Washington with a left thigh contusion, has played eight games for Brooklyn. In that time, he’s recorded three triple-doubles, dished out 11-plus assists seven times and scored 25-plus points four times.

One of the biggest questions the Nets faced was how Harden and Brooklyn’s incumbent star duo, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, would coexist and maintain their own production levels. That hasn’t been a problem. Durant averaged 29.4 points on 18.0 shots per game pre-trade and has averaged 32.2 points on 23.0 shots per game since. Irving averaged 27.1 points on 20.1 shots per game before Harden’s arrival and is averaging 28.3 points and 19.8 shots per game since. As a team, Brooklyn ranks first in the league in true shooting percentage (62.7) and second in offensive rating (119.5).

However, for all they’ve gained on the offensive end, they’ve sacrificed some on defense. Since the trade, the Nets ranks 25th in the league in defensive rating. Allen, who was a key cog in their defensive frontcourt and recorded a double-double off the bench against the Wizards earlier this season, is averaging 1.7 blocks per game with the Cavaliers.

Brooks, Westbrook face former Thunder running mates

Sunday will serve as a reunion of sorts between the core of a title-contending Oklahoma City Thunder team from the early 2010s. Brooks coached the OKC team led by Russell Westbrook and Brooklyn’s Durant, Harden and Jeff Green – all of whom were in the earliest stages of what would be accomplished NBA careers. Westbrook was with the organization from 2008-2019, Durant from 2007-2015, Harden from 2009-2012 and Green from 2007-2011. Westbrook and Durant each won MVPs with the Thunder while the organization played in three Western Conference Finals and one NBA Finals from 2010-2014.

During the preseason shortly after Westbrook was acquired by the Wizards, he and Brooks spoke often about how fondly they remember those years and how their relationship then has developed into what it is now.

“It’s going to be interesting,” Brooks said. “I’m happy for those guys. They’re all having great careers. They’ve all been a big part of my life and I have a great relationship with all of them. To have them at such a young age, I feel like myself and our staff did a good job with the foundation. I hope they feel the same way. It would be different if we had them all in their prime, but they were 19 and 20 years old. And we were winning games at a high level.”