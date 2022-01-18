Preview: Wizards look to stay hot Wednesday night vs. Brooklyn

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

Coming off a 19-point win over the Sixers on Monday, the Wizards are back in action tonight, hosting the Nets at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington has now won four of its last five games and is playing in game five of an eight-game homestand. Brooklyn ranks third in the Eastern Conference at 27-16 on the season, but has lost two of its last three games.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS NETS G Spencer Dinwiddie James Harden G Bradley Beal Kyrie Irving F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Patty Mills F Kyle Kuzma Kessler Edwards C Daniel Gafford Day'Ron Sharpe

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS NETS PPG Beal (23.7) Durant (29.3) RPG Kuzma (8.9) Harden (8.0) APG Beal (6.4) Harden (10.0)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

N/A



NETS :

DeAndre’ Bembry (back spasms –questionable)

Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness – out)

Kevin Durant (left MCL sprain – out)

Joe Harris (left ankle surgery – out)

Paul Millsap (personal reasons – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

117-98 (W) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)

110-115 (L) vs. POR (BOX SCORE)

112-106 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)

122-118 (W) vs. OKC (BOX SCORE)

102-100 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)



NETS:

107-114 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)

120-105 (W) vs. NOP (BOX SCORE)

109-130 (L) vs. OKC (BOX SCORE)

138-112 (W) at CHI (BOX SCORE)

108-114 (L) at POR (BOX SCORE)

