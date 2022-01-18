Preview: Wizards look to stay hot Wednesday night vs. Brooklyn

Posted: Jan 18, 2022

WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

Coming off a 19-point win over the Sixers on Monday, the Wizards are back in action tonight, hosting the Nets at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington has now won four of its last five games and is playing in game five of an eight-game homestand. Brooklyn ranks third in the Eastern Conference at 27-16 on the season, but has lost two of its last three games.

PROBABLE STARTERS
WIZARDS NETS
G Spencer Dinwiddie James Harden
G Bradley Beal Kyrie Irving
F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Patty Mills
F Kyle Kuzma Kessler Edwards
C Daniel Gafford Day'Ron Sharpe
STAT LEADERS
WIZARDS NETS
PPG Beal (23.7) Durant (29.3)
RPG Kuzma (8.9) Harden (8.0)
APG Beal (6.4) Harden (10.0)

INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
N/A

NETS :
DeAndre’ Bembry (back spasms –questionable)
Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness – out)
Kevin Durant (left MCL sprain – out)
Joe Harris (left ankle surgery – out)
Paul Millsap (personal reasons – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
117-98 (W) vs. PHI (BOX SCORE)
110-115 (L) vs. POR (BOX SCORE)
112-106 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)
122-118 (W) vs. OKC (BOX SCORE)
102-100 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)

NETS:
107-114 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)
120-105 (W) vs. NOP (BOX SCORE)
109-130 (L) vs. OKC (BOX SCORE)
138-112 (W) at CHI (BOX SCORE)
108-114 (L) at POR (BOX SCORE)

