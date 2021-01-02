Preview: Wizards look for second straight win Sunday in Brooklyn

Coming off their first win of the season, the Wizards look to keep the momentum going when they take on the Nets on Sunday at 6:00 P.M. in Brooklyn. Washington is coming off a rest day after back-to-back matchups with the Bulls and Timberwolves. The Nets split their last two games, both against the Hawks.

GAME INFO

Barclays Center | 6:00 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

PROBABLE STARTERS

Wizards: G – Russell Westbrook, G – Bradley Beal, F – Deni Avdija, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Thomas Bryant

Nets: G – Kyrie Irving, G – Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, F – Joe Harris, F – Kevin Durant, C – DeAndre Jordan

INJURY REPORT

Wizards: N/A

Nets: Nicholas Claxton (right knee tendinopathy – out), Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee; partially torn ACL – out), Jeff Green (right over eye stitches – available)

STORYLINES

Wizards open difficult week-long stretch

Washington’s Sunday night meeting with the Nets marks the second outing of a four-game road trip which started Friday in Minneapolis and the start of one of the more difficult stretches of games the Wizards will face all season. After taking on the Nets, widely regarded as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Wizards will face the Sixers and Celtics on Wednesday and Friday night. The team will then return to Capital One Arena the following night for a Saturday matchup with the Heat. Philadelphia currently ranks first in the Eastern Conference with a 4-1 record. After their run-ins with some of the East’s best, the Wizards host a pair of Western Conference contenders: the Suns and Jazz. Phoenix currently sits atop the West standings at 5-1.

Building off a win

While spirits were high coming off Washington’s win over Minnesota, the team knows it still has work to do after a slow start to the season. The Nets will pose a tougher challenge than an undermanned Timberwolves team the Wizards defeated, but the Wizards are keeping their focus inward. When asked about the challenge of turning a win into a win streak in the NBA, Bradley Beal said he relished that opportunity.

“That’s the beauty of it, the beauty of this league,” Beal said. “It’s up to the five guys (on the court) to go out there and get it done…It’s a great feeling to know we got ourselves out of this kind of hole, but the job doesn’t get easier.”

Brooklyn coming off back-and-forth series with Atlanta

The Nets are coming off consecutive games against the Hawks – one win and one loss. The Hawks took the most recent matchup 114-96 on Friday night, holding Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving to his first sub-20-point game of the season. The Nets, who attempt the ninth-most threes (by frequency percentage) in the league, struggled from deep on Friday night, hitting just 7-37 (.189) from beyond the arc. It was the teams’ first meeting, however, that turned heads across the league. On Wednesday, Brooklyn topped Atlanta 145-141 in the highest-scoring game of the season. In the win, the Nets shot 54-100 (.540) from the field and 19-41 (.463) from 3-point range. Former MVP Kevin Durant, playing in his first season with the team after missing last season with an Achilles injury, led the way with 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Irving scored 25 while Joe Harris hit 6-8 (.750) from deep on his way to 23 points. The game was a full exposition of the Nets’ potential on offense – and an indicator that the Wizards will need to bring their A-game when the teams meet on Sunday night.