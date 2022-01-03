Wizards and Nets to make up postponed matchup on February 17

The following was announced today by the NBA:

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 – The NBA today announced the rescheduling of the 11 games postponed in December due to the impact of the COVID-19 virus.

In an effort to mitigate the impact of the postponements on each team’s schedule density, the league also moved eight other games elsewhere on the calendar and adjusted the start time of two currently scheduled games.

The Wizards’ game against the Nets, postponed from December 21, has been rescheduled for February 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Brooklyn.