By the numbers: Wizards' wild win over Brooklyn

In what will go down as one of the wildest games of the NBA season, the Wizards topped the Nets 149-146 on an 8-0 run in the final eight seconds of the game. Below, we take a look at the thrilling shootout by the numbers, including a tandem scoring record for Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, the historic nature of the game’s final sequence, season-best performances from Ish Smith and Moe Wagner, and more.

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

BEAL AND WESTBROOK COMBINE FOR FRANCHISE HISTORY

In a game jam-packed with huge performances from some of the league’s biggest stars, Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal stole the show. Westbrook led the way with 41 points on 16-28 (.571) shooting while Beal poured in 37 points on 13-23 (.565) from the field. Per @NBAHistory, Westbrook and Beal became the first pair of Wizards teammates to score 37-plus points in the same game since the team moved to D.C. in 1974.

The duo did their best work in the fourth quarter, combining for 37 points on 68.4% from the field. Westbrook and Beal became the first pair of Wizards teammates to combine for 37 points or more in the fourth quarter since the Elias Sports Bureau began tracking quarter-specific scoring in 1997-98.

A WILD FINISH

Despite stellar performances from their backcourt duo, the win required some historic late-game heroics. After Brooklyn took a five-point lead with 12 seconds left, Beal sprinted up the court and knocked down a 3-pointer in transition with 8.1 seconds left. Garrison Mathews quickly stole the ensuing inbounds pass and found Westbrook for the go-ahead triple. After Brooklyn missed on the other end, Beal hit two free throws to cap a game-winning 8-0 run in the final eight seconds of the game.

According to @ESPNStatsInfo, in the last 25 years, Washington’s comeback marked just the ninth time in 23,507 chances that a team has come back to win from a five-point deficit in the final 10 seconds of a game.

“This was the craziest game, one of the craziest – if not the craziest that I’ve ever been around,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said postgame.

BRAD KEEPS STREAKS ALIVE

With 37 points, Beal kept two scoring streaks alive and inched closer to a pair of historic milestones. Beal has now scored at least 25 points in 15 consecutive games, one game shy of tying Michael Jordan for the longest such streak to start a season since the NBA-ABA merger. Dating back to last season, Beal has scored 20-plus points in 38 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league by 22 games and four games shy of tying Walt Bellamy for the longest such streak in franchise history. Bellamy scored 20-plus points in 42 consecutive games during the 1961-62 season.

CATCHING FIRE IN THE FOURTH

While Beal and Westbrook stole the show, Washington’s fourth quarter scoring performance as a whole was one of their best in franchise history. The Wizards scored 48 points on 15-25 (.600) from the field, 5-10 (.500) from three and 13-15 (.867) from the free throw line. The 48 fourth quarter points marked the seventh time in franchise history they’ve scored at least 48 points in a quarter, only the second time since 1990 and the fifth time they’ve done so in the fourth quarter specifically.

WIZARDS GET IT DONE INSIDE THE ARC

Washington’s prolific scoring night came without the explosive 3-point shooting performance fans have grown accustomed to seeing in the modern NBA. The Wizards scored 72 of their 149 points in the paint and shot just 12-39 (.308) from beyond the arc. Washington became the first team since Orlando in 1994 to score more than 145 points in regulation while shooting 30.8% or worse from 3-point range, per Stathead.

WESTBROOK DOES IT ALL

With 41 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Westbrook now has 20 career games with a 40-10-8 stat line, moving him into a tie for second all-time with James Harden. He now sits just four games behind Oscar Robertson for the most such games in NBA history.

TAKING CARE OF THE BALL

The Wizards win – and their comeback, more specifically – were fueled by how well they took care of the ball. As a team, the Wizards turned it over just seven times all game, just one more than their season low (6; January 9 vs. Miami). Westbrook totaled 22 points and seven assists in 19 minutes in the second half without recording a single turnover. Excluding Friday’s game against Atlanta when Westbrook was ejected early, it’s the second time this season he’s recorded zero turnovers in a second half (12/26/20 vs. ORL). As a team, the Wizards recorded zero turnovers in the fourth quarter, the second time this season they have gone the entire fourth quarter without a turnover.

HIGH SCORING TEAMS

The Wizards’ and Nets’ high-scoring affair was somewhat predictable given the teams’ play this season. Entering Sunday night, the Nets ranked second in the league in offensive rating (116.2) while the Wizards led the league in pace (104.77). Coming out of the game, Brooklyn leads the league with six games with at least 130 points while Washington ranks second with four.

SEASON-BEST GAMES FROM SMITH, WAGNER

The Wizards win was bolstered by bench performances from Ish Smith and Moe Wagner. Smith scored seven points on 3-4 (.750) shooting in the first quarter and finished with a season-high 13 points and seven assists. He finished the night with a plus-24 rating, the third-highest plus-minus by a Wizards player this season. Wagner also finished a season-high, scoring 17 points, on 7-8 (.875) from the field, including four dunks and a buzzer-beating jumper at the end of the third quarter.