Wizards 2019 NBA Draft Workouts - 6/7/19

The Wizards will work out six more 2019 NBA Draft prospects on Friday: Kavell Bigby-Williams (LSU), Jordan Caroline (Nevada), Aubrey Dawkins (UCF), William McDowell-White (Australia), Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech), and Elijah Thomas (Clemson).

Kavell Bigby-Williams, LSU

Bio: In his senior season at LSU he started 26-of-35 games. Fifth overall in the SEC in blocked shot average and the league leader in offensive rebound average at 2.9 boards a game (2018-19). Totaled total of 10 double doubles. Sat out the 2017-18 season under transfer rules. Transferred to LSU after playing the 2016-17 season for the University of Oregon. As a sophomore earning NJCAA first-team All-America honors. Named the 2015-16 Spalding NJCAA Division I Player of the Year. Field goal percentage (.617) is seventh best for an LSU season (minimum 100 attempts) [2018-19]. He was just the third British player to make it to the Final Four (joining Karl Brown, Georgia Tech, 1990; Luol Deng, Duke, 2004) [w/ Oregon]. Played as late as the summer of 2017 for Great Britain’s national teams.

Jordan Caroline, Nevada

Bio: Started in all 33 games he played in his senior season with Nevada. Led the team with 9.6 rebounds per game (2018-19). Posted double figures in 29 games. Scored 40 points on 2/6/19 at Colorado State. Totaled double-digit rebounds in 19 games. During his junior season was second on the team and sixth in the MW scoring 17.7 points per contest. Scored in double figures in 33 games which tied Caleb Martin for team honors (2017-18). Started the final 34 games of the 2016-17 season. Named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman team after averaging 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in his first year of collegiate basketball at Southern Illinois. Totaled 18 double-doubles during the 2018-19 season, with Nevada posting a 18-0 record in those games. Mountain West coaches and media first team, Mountain West All-Tournament team, and NABC District 17 first team (2017-18). Caroline leaves the Pack ranked fifth in Nevada history with 1,742 points and 958 rebounds. The 958 rebounds is a MW record as are his 45 career double-doubles.

Aubrey Dawkins, UCF

Bio: Started in all 33 of his appearances during the 2018-19 season. Ranked 13th in the conference in scoring with 15.6 points per game. Was third in the AAC with a 40.3 three-point percentage. His 1,103 minutes played marked the fourth most in a single season at UCF (2018-19). Missed the entire season due to injury (2017-18). Sat out the season due to NCAA transfer rules (2016-17). Named Michigan’s “Sixth Man of the Year," producing five double-digit performance off the bench (2015-2016). Scored in double figures in his first 18 games at UCF, the first Knight to do so in the team’s D1 era, and scored in double figures in 29 out of 33 games. His career three-point percentage at UCF of 40.3% is the fifth best all-time. Earned Second Team All-Conference honors by The American (2018-19).

William McDowell-White, Australia

Bio: Appeared in a combined 12 games for BYP/BBB during the 2018-19 season. In seven games for BYP, he averaged 10.4 points and 5.0 assists per game (2018- 19). Averaged 12.8 points and 6.8 assists with the German second division team for Baunach during the 2017-18 season. Only played seven games for the BYP in 2018-19 before suffering a foot injury. Coming into the year (2018-19) McDowell-White ranked in the ESPN 100.

Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech

Bio: Appeared in 24 games (20 starts) during his senior season as Virginia Tech. Led the team in assists per game. Totaled 18 double-digit scoring games (2018- 19). Recorded a season-high 13 assists vs. Central Connecticut. During the 2017-18, led the team in points (14.0), assists (5.6) and steals (1.2). Reached double-figures in all but seven games (2017-18). Started every game for the Hokies (2016-17). Made the Charleston Classic All-Tournament Team. Is the career assists leader at Tech and a Bob Cousy Award Finalists. Was selected to participate in the 2019 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament (PIT).

Elijah Thomas, Clemson

Bio: Appeared in 32 games and made 30 starts as a senior. Tallied nine double-doubles. Scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds while blocking four shots against Charleston Southern. Posted double-digit rebounds on four occasions with a season-high of 14 against Charleston Southern (Dec. 18). Swatted a career-high seven shots against Wake Forest. One of just nine players in Clemson history to amass at least 700 points, 450 rebounds and 125 blocks in a Tiger uniform and one of just seven to accumulate 900 points, 600 rebounds and 150 blocks. Twice named to the ACC All-Defensive Team, finishing as an All-ACC Honorable Mention his senior season. Finished the 2018-19 season ranked second in the ACC with 74 blocks and sixth in rebounds per game (7.8). Cracked the top ten list in Clemson history for blocks in a career and his 1.93 blocks per game are fourth all-time in Clemson history.