Wizards 2019 NBA Draft Workouts - 6/6/19

The Wizards will work out six 2019 NBA Draft prospects on Thursday: Marques Bolden (Duke), Armoni Brooks (Houston), Tre Campbell (South Carolina), Matur Maker (Australia), Nick Perkins (Buffalo), and LaGerald Vick (Kansas). Tremount Waters (LSU) will also be in the building for a visit on Thursday but will not work out.

Marques Bolden, Duke

Bio: Appeared in 35 games (21 starts) in his junior season. Reached double figures on seven occasions. Posted two double-doubles (2018-19). Trailed only Zion Williamson in blocks per game with (1.7). Played in 29 games with three starts (2017-18). Missed seven consecutive games during the 2017-18 season due to a knee injury. A preseason selection for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list (2017- 18, 2016-17). Member of the 2015 USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team. Scored a season-high 15 points on 3/2/2019 at Miami.

Armoni Brooks, Houston

Bio: In his junior season tied the school single-season record with 37 games played. Led the AAC with 3.3 3-pointers per game. Ranked sixth in the league with a .390 3-point percentage (2018-19). Led the team in rebounds (6.3) during the 2018-19 season. During his sophomore season was one of six players to compete in all 35 games. Second on the team with 83 3-pointers and a .419 3-point field goal percentage (2017-18). Ranked fifth in AAC in 3-point field goal percentage and fourth in the league with 2.4 treys per game (2017-18). Was named to the 2018-19 NABC All-District 25 Second Team, The American Second Team and the American Championship All-Tournament Team. 2017-18 American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year. Fifth player in Houston history with 200+ 3-pointers in his career.

Tre Campbell, South Carolina

Bio: Saw action in all 32 games (29 starts) during the 2018-19 season. Averaged 2.96 assists per game, second most on the team (2018-19). Posted nine double-figure scoring games and 11 games with three or more assists. During his junior season (2016-17) appeared in 21 games. Recorded a season high 12 points with the Hoyas on 11/27 (2016-17). Was fourth on the team with 22 steals during the 2015-16 season. In SEC play, averaged a team high 3.4 assists per game, while adding 8.1 points per outing. Transferred to South Carolina during the summer of 2018 from Georgetown. Dished out a career-high nine assists in road win vs. the Aggies (March 5).

Matur Maker, Australia

Bio: Appeared in 17 games (16 starts) for Zlatorog. Scored in double digits 15 times (Zlatorog and Union Neuchatel Basket). Totaled a season-high 25 points (9-10 FG) on 4/23/19. Totaled 10+ rebounds on 11 occasions with Zlatorog. Played a postgraduate season at Mississauga Prep (2017-18). The younger brother of Pistons forward Thon Maker. Has a 7’ 2 wingspan (Source: DraftExpress). Was named a BioSteel All-Canadian MVP in 2017.

Nick Perkins, Buffalo

Bio: Appeared in 36 games (one start) for the Bulls. In his senior season, finished second on the team at 14.7 points per game and led Buffalo with 7.4 rebounds per game. Scored 10+ points on 28 occasions. Posted six double-doubles (2018-19). Played in all 36 games during the 2017-18 season, starting the first 10 before coming off the bench over the last 26 as one of the top sixth men in the entire nation. Scored in double figures in 25 straight games since resuming his sixth man role. Left UB fifth on the all-time scoring list. Perkins was one of three players in the NCAA Tournament to record double-doubles in both games during the opening week of competition. All-MAC First Team selection for the second straight year (2018-19/2017-18) & was named the MAC’s Sixth Man of the Year for the third straight year, the first player in college basketball history to be named Sixth Man of the Year in three straight seasons.

LaGerald Vick, Kansas

Bio: Appeared in 23 games (20 starts) in his senior season. Posted double figures in 17 games. Scored 20+ points on five occasions (2018-19). Led the team in minutes per game (33.0). Trailed only Dedric Lawson in points per game during the 2018-19 season. During the 2017-18 season, ranked 24th in the Big 12 with a 12.2 scoring average. Was third on the KU team with 4.8 rebounds per contest (2017-18). An All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection as a junior [2018]. Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team [2015-16]. As a Jayhawk, won three Big 12 regular-season titles, two Big 12 Tournaments, advanced to three NCAA Tournament Elite Eights and one Final Four.

Tremont Waters, LSU

Bio: Averaged 15.3 points per game, 5.8 assists per game and 2.9 steals per game. Set a school mark of 96 steals, topping a 30-plus year mark of 93. Made a team-high 172 field goals, including a team best 56 three-pointers. Made 104- of-128 free throws (81.3%). Posted an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.68. Had 26 games in double figures in 33 games played, with 45 over two seasons. Seven games of 20 or more as a sophomore, 17 for the two seasons. Five games of 10 or more assists as a sophomore, nine total for his career. Four double doubles (pts-asts). Averaged 17.7 points, 6.2 assists and 2.9 steals in league play, eighth in the SEC in overall scoring average. Named to All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Defensive Team in 2018-19. SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore. Led the SEC in assists (5.8) and steals (2.9) per game, ranking fourth in the nation in steals per game. In two seasons, recorded 390 assists, seventh all-time at LSU, with 163 steals, 11th all-time. Finished his two years 221-of-274 at the line, 80.7%, eighth all-time in career free throw percentage.