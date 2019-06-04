Wizards 2019 NBA Draft Workouts - 6/5/19

The Wizards will work out four 2019 NBA Draft prospects on Wednesday: Bryce Brown (Auburn), Frank Howard (Syracuse), Anthony Lee (Kutztown University), and Myles Stephen (Princeton).

Bryce Brown, Auburn

Bio: Brown was an All-SEC Second Team honoree in his senior season after leading Auburn with 15.9 points per game and setting the SEC single-season record with 141 3-pointers. Scored in double figures in all but seven games (2018-19). His junior season played and started in 33 games, only missing the Georgia game due to an injury. Led the team in scoring 13 times, steals 6 times and assists 2 times (2017-18). Broke the Auburn career record and finished second in SEC history with 382 3-pointers. Received the Paul Lambert/Tommy Joe Eagles (2018-19). His junior season was named First Team All-SEC by the Associated Press and Second Team All-SEC by the league coaches.

Frank Howard, Syracuse

Bio: Led the team in assists (2.9) and steals (1.5) during the 2018-19 season. Scored in double figures 10 times. Totaled two or more assists on 13 occasions. During his junior season led the ACC in steals (1.8 spg), tied for seventh in assists (4.7 apg) and 15th in scoring (14.4 ppg). Scored in double figures 31 times (2017-18). Scored a season-high 28 points vs. Duke on 3/14/19. Ranked 12th in steals in the ACC (2018-19). During his junior season Howard ranked second among Division I players in minutes played average (39.0).

Anthony Lee, Kutztown University

Bio: Earned team MVP honors. Named the 2019 KU Male Senior Athlete of the Year (4/24). Recognized as D2CCA Honorable Mention All-American. Voted to First Team All-District by NABC. Started all 30 games during the 2018-19 sea- son and the last 64 KU games overall. Finished the season fifth in Division II in scoring at 27.4 ppg (2018-19). During the 2017-18 season broke his previous KU single-season record with a 51.6 3-point percentage, which led Division II. 2014-15: Redshirt year. His 822 points this season was the most by a player in KU history in one season. Lee amassed 2,292 career points, which ranks second all-time at KU and fourth in PSAC history. Had his first career triple-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists on 3/6. Holds the school-record free-throw percentage in a Season (90.1) [2018-19].

Myles Stephens, Princeton

Bio: Was named to the First-team All-Ivy League. Academic All-Ivy League. NABC second-team All-District 13 (2018-19). Started 26 games and played in 27. Led Princeton in rebounding at a career-best 6.4 a game and was second in scoring at 13.6 a game while leading the team in total points at 366. Had 21 double-digit scoring games. During the 2017-18 season scored in double figures 23 times and reached 20 points eight times. Finished fourth in the league in rebounding (6.3 rpg), fifth in minutes per game (34.4), and sixth in field goal percentage (.520) (2017-18).