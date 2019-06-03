Wizards 2019 NBA Draft Workouts - 6/4/19

The Wizards will work out six 2019 NBA Draft prospects on Tuesday: Raasean Davis (NC Central), Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb), Matt Morgan (Cornell), Marcquise Reed (Clemson), BJ Stith (Old Dominion), and James Thompson IV (Eastern Michigan).

Raasean Davis, NC Central

Bio: Started all 33 games for the Eagles and averaged a team-high 29.5 minutes per game (2018-19). In his senior year finished top-10 in NCAA Division I and led the MEAC in field goal percentage at a success rate of 64.5 percent. Landed second in the league in rebounding with 9.1 per game, and sixth in scoring with 14.8 points per outing. Pulled down a double-double with a game-high 16 rebounds and 20 points against North Dakota State in the NCAA Tournament. Second-fastest Eagle to 1,000 career points in Division I era, taking just 67 games. Two-time All-MEAC selection. Ranked top-30 all-time in NCCU history in career points, tied for sixth in career blocks with 77, and is top-20 in career rebounds with 592.

Garrison Mathews, Lipscomb

Bio: Mathews was named the 2018-19 ASUN Player of the Year. Closed his career ranked as Lipscomb’s leader in the DI era in scoring (2,478), field goals attempted (1,693), 3-pointers made (360), 3-pointers attempted (963), free throws made (608) and free throws attempted (771). Mathews led the ASUN in scoring at 20.8 PPG and was of only three players in Division I to average at 20.0 PPG in each of the last three seasons. His 752 total points during the 2018-19 season are 13th most in the country. Reached double figures in 32 of 35 games played (2018-19), including 21 games with 20 or more and five with more than 30 points. Finished as the ASUN’s second all-time leading scorer, only 57 points from Centenary’s Willie Jackson (1980-84), and broke the conference mark for three-point field goals. Mathews garnered three NABC All-District honors and an AP All-American honorable mention. Grandfather played football on Ole Miss’ 1962 National Championship team.

Matt Morgan, Cornell

Bio: Cornell’s all-time leading scorer, Morgan graduated with career records for points scored (2,333), scoring average (20.5 ppg), field goals made (743) and attempted (1,580) and free throws made (513). Was an unanimous first-team All-Ivy League selection and a pick for the USBWA and NABC All-District teams (2018-19). Led the Ivy League in scoring in four consecutive seasons. Ranked 18th nationally in points per game (22.2 ppg) and 3-point percentage (.431), 23rd in 3-pointers made per game (3.32). Was an eight-time Ivy Player of the Week and a five-time conference rookie of the week pick. Compiled an 80-game streak of scoring in double figures - an Ivy record and the 12th-longest in NCAA history. The second leading scorer in Ivy League history with 2,333 points, he finished behind only Princeton’s Bill Bradley (2,503), becoming the sixth Ivy League and 574th Division I basketball player to surpass 2,000 career points.

Marcquise Reed, Clemson

Bio: Appeared in 29 games and made 28 starts during the 2018-19 season. Missed three games due to a sprained knee (2018-19). Posted 14 20-point games during his redshirt senior season. During the 2017-18 season he started all 35 games for the Tigers during the regular season and averaged 34.9 minutes per game. Was an All-ACC Second-Team selection and earned ACC Player of the Week once during the season (2017-18). Led the team in scoring with 15.8 points per game (2017-18). Became just the first player since Billy Williams in 1980 to post 500 points, 100 rebounds, 50 assists and 50 steals in the same season. Surpassed the 1,000-point mark in a Clemson uniform in that game and now has 1,442 points as a Tiger – good for 14th all-time in program history right now. He is just the 11th player in program history to amass at least 1,000 points, 300 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals at Clemson.

BJ Stith, Old Dominion

Bio: Reached double figures in 30 games during the 2018-19 season and scored 20+ points on 12 occasions. Led the team in points (16.8) and rebounds (7.5) in his redshirt senior season. Was named Conference USA Player of the Year. During the 2017-18 season he was named to the All-Conference USA Third Team and led the Monarchs in scoring with 455 points for a 14.2 average per game. Was named team captain his senior season at ODU. Received the team’s Cal Bowdler Most Improved Player Award (2016-17). Broke a Division I school record for most points in a first half (28) against UTSA; his 28 first-half points broke the mark of 27 set by Ronnie Valentine in 1977 (2017-18).

James Thompson IV, Eastern Michigan

Bio: Finished his career as EMU’s all-time leading rebounder with 1,452. Ended his career with 1,823 career points, good for sixth in EMU history. Played in all 32 games making 30 starts on the season. Averaged 11.0 points and a Mid-American Conference-best 10.9 rebounds. Scored double-digits on 18 occasions during the season, including two games of 20-or-more points. Also had 18 games of double-digit rebounding, including five games of 15-or-more boards. In the 2017-18 season was named All-MAC First Team while also earning a spot on the All-MAC Defensive Team. One of just three players to finish their careers with 1,000+ points and rebounds. Graduated with the all-time record for career field goal percentage with a .632 (701-of-1109) mark. Not only led the MAC, but was second in the country in offensive rebounds per game with 4.1.