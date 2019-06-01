Wizards 2019 NBA Draft Workouts - 6/3/19

The Wizards will work out six 2019 NBA Draft prospects on Monday: Shizz Alston (Temple), Shannon Bogues (Stephen F. Austin), Jamall Gregory (Jacksonville State), Trey Mourning (Georgetown), Ed Polite Jr. (Radford), and Trey Porter (Nevada).

Shizz Alston, Temple

Bio: Alston had a record-setting senior campaign leading the Owls to a 23-10 record and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. His 99 three-pointers in 2018-19 marked the third most on Temple’s all-time list, becoming the first Temple player to average five assists per game since Lynn Greer (2000-01). His 5.0 assist average ranked second in the AAC. Averaged a league-best 37.2 minutes played per game. Set a Temple record by making a three-pointer in 44 straight games, becoming the first TU player to make a three in every game during a season. Reached double figures in scoring in 25 of 33 games in 2017-18. Earned First Team All-American Athletic Conference and All-Big 5 honors. Led the AAC and Big 5 in scoring (19.7 ppg) and free throw percentage with a school record .908. The first Temple player to earn USBWA All-District honors since Wyatt (2012-13). Shattered the school mark for career free throw percentage, making 261 of 295 for an 88.5 percentage to best the previous record of 85.2 percent also set by Greer.

Shannon Bogues, Stephen F. Austin

Bio: In his senior year, led the Southland Conference in total points (536) and minutes played per game (36:06). Among the SFA ranks, Bogues led the way in assists per game (3.6), free throw percentage (78.6 percent), three-pointers per game (2.20), field goal attempts (424) and field goals made (178). Scored at least 10 points in 31 consecutive outings dating back to the 2017-18 season which stands as the longest stretch of double-digit scoring outings in SFA’s NCAA-era history. Bogues became the first Lumberjack in 20 years to lead the Southland Conference in scoring, averaging a league-best 17.9 points per game. Finished his SFA career with 1,075 points which ranks as the 27th-most on SFA’s all-time scoring charts. Earned an NABC All-Region 23 First Team Choice as well as an All-Southland Conference Second Team selection (2018-19).

Jamall Gregory, Jacksonville State

Bio: In his senior year, had 11 double-digit scoring games, two 20-point games and one double-double. Totaled a team-best 62 steals, ranking first in the OVC and 35th in the NCAA with 2.0 steals per game. Pitched in 292 points during his senior campaign, averaging 9.4 points per contest, ranking fourth among JSU shooters in both categories. During the 2017-18 season, totaled the fifth-highest points on the team with 304 and averaged 8.4 points per contest. Was named the Cancun Challenge Mayan Division Most Valuable Player with his 31 points and eight steals over the two-day tournament in Cancun, Mexico. Scored a career-best 25 points, along with 15 rebounds, on Jan. 17 at Pete Mathews Coliseum in a 91-80 overtime win over Belmont. Appeared as the No. 1 play on SportsCenter’s Top 10 on Nov. 12 for an impressive block of Penn State’s John Harrar ('18-19).

Trey Mourning, Georgetown

Bio: Averaged 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in 26 games (11 starts) as a redshirt senior at Georgetown during the 2018-19 season. Had a career game against Campbell in his final season at Georgetown, scoring 27 points and pulling down 12 rebounds for his only career double-double. Finished his final season at Georgetown with three double-digit scoring games. Missed the 2017-18 season due to hip surgery. Appeared in 36 other games during his career, finishing with averages of 3.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Averaged 13.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game at the 2019 Portsmouth Invitational. Earned BIG EAST academic honors in three seasons. Graduated with double major in justice and peace studies and a minor in music and enrolled in Georgetown’s master’s in sports management program in the School of Continuing Studies.

Ed Polite Jr., Radford

Bio: Finished as the all-time leading rebounder in Radford history and ranks second in the history of the Big South with 1,119 career rebounds. Ranks second in program history with 199 career steals. Ranks seventh in program history with 1,558 career points scored. As a senior in 2018-19, played in the 3x3U National Championships at the Final Four. Was a NABC All-District 3 First Team Selection and First Team All-Big South. Averaged a career-high 13.4 points per game including 14.8 during conference play. Led the Big South with 9.5 rebounds per game and ranked top-10 in the Big South for both steals per game (1.5) and blocks per game (1.2). Big South Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2018-19. Recorded four 20 point games and 24 games with at least 10 points his senior season. Two-time All-Big South First Team selection, also voted as All-Big South Honorable Mention and to the Big South All-Freshman team.

Trey Porter, Nevada

Bio: Started in all 34 games for Nevada his senior season, averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 60.1 percent from the field. Scored in double-figures nine times his senior year, including a season-high 20 points against New Mexico. Had his lone double-double of 2018-19 against Loyola Chicago, tallying 14 points and 10 rebounds. Spent his Freshman season at George Mason and his sophomore and junior seasons at Old Dominion. Set career highs his junior season at Old Dominion with 13.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, scoring at least 10 points in 24 games and 20+ in three. Finished his career with five double-doubles. Had eight multi-block games his senior season at Nevada. Mom played basketball at Radford. Sister Erin played volleyball at Francis Marion University and sister Amber played basketball at James Madison.