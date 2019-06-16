Wizards 2019 NBA Draft Workouts - 6/17/19

The Wizards will work out two more 2019 NBA Draft prospects individually on Monday: Coby White (North Carolina) and Nassir Little (North Carolina).

Coby White, North Carolina

Bio:Started all 35 games he played in. Led the team in assists, averaging 4.1 apg. Scored in double-figures on 28 occasions. Scored a season-high 34 points on 2/26 vs. Syracuse. Became the first freshman to score 30 or more points three times (33 vs. Texas, 33 vs. Miami and 34 vs. Syracuse). Totaled five or more assists in 10 games. Earned ACC Player of the Week honors five times, which equaled the most by an any freshman in the ACC this season and tied the fourth most all-time by a Tar Heel. His 82 three-point makes were the most ever by a Tar Heel freshman. White made the ACC All-Freshman team and was one of four finalists for the Wayman Tisdale Award, which is awarded to the national freshman of the year. One of 10 Tar Heels to ever score 33 or more points three times in the same season.

Nassir Little, North Carolina

Bio: In his first year at UNC, averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds off the bench for the Tar Heels. Scored in double figures 18 times (Carolina was 17-1 in those games) with a season-high of 23 against Virginia Tech. Recorded three 20-point games. Totaled the second most blocks on the team during the 2018- 19 season with 19. Was named to the 2019 Academic All-ACC team; Little is the fifth UNC freshman to earn a spot on the Academic All-ACC team. During the NCAA tournament, he averaged 19.5 points in the Tar Heels’ first two tournament victories. Named Most Valuable Player in the McDonald’s All-American Game after scoring 28 points and was co-MVP in the Jordan Brand Classic (24 points) [2018]. Plays the piano.