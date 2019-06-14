Wizards 2019 NBA Draft Workout: Jordan Bone - 6/15/19

The Wizards will work out Jordan Bone (Tennessee) on Saturday.

Bio: Was one of 10 players named as a Bob Cousy National Point Guard of the Year Award finalist (2018-19). Set the Tennessee single-season record for assist/ turnover ratio at 2.91, surpassing the previous record of 2.82 set by Jon Higgins in 2002-03. Also owns the third-highest mark in program history at 2.818 during his sophomore season. Helped the Vols advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2014 with eight points and nine rebounds against Iowa (3/24/19) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament (2018-19). As a sophomore, was Tennessee’s team leader in assists (124). His 215 assists in 2018-19 ranked as the third-most by a Vol in a single season and the most ever by a UT junior. Owns the best career assist/turnover ratio in program history at 2.70 (previous record was 2.20 by Jon Higgins). Joined Tyrone Beaman (1982-83) and Rodney Woods (1974-75) as only the third Vol ever to have three points/assists double-doubles in a season.