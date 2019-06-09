Wizards 2019 NBA Draft Workouts - 6/10/19

The Wizards will work out six 2019 NBA Draft prospects on Monday: Brandon Better (Southern Utah), Joe Cremo (Villanova), Jon Davis (Charlotte), Malik Dunbar (Auburn), Paul Eboua (Cameroon), and Kaleb Johnson (Georgetown).

Brandon Better, Southern Utah

Bio: Appeared in 33 contests (16 starts) during the 2018-19 season. Finished his senior season as the second leading scorer for SUU, scoring a total of 402 points (12.2 ppg). Scored a career-high 35 points against Eastern Washington (2/2/19). Led the Thunderbirds in scoring, averaging 12.8 ppg (2017-18). Scored 20+ points on six different occasions during the season. Started all 32 games for the Moberly Greyhounds in 2016-17, averaging 17.7 ppg. Represented the T-Birds in the 3X3U National Championships following his the season. Selected as NJCAA All-American (2016-17). Finished with double-digit scoring numbers 25 times during the 2018-18 season.

Joe Cremo, Villanova

Bio: Appeared in 36 games (five starts) during the 2018-19 season. Averaged 4.0 points and 1.4 rebounds per game (2018-19). Completed his three seasons at Albany with 1,469 career points. Averaged in double figures in each of his three seasons with the Great Danes. During his sophomore season he was ninth in the America East with 15.8 points per game, sixth with 3.8 assists per game, third in free throw % and second in minutes played per game at 35.5. Logged 12 minutes in two NCAA Tournament games that included two assists and a rebound (2018-19). A first team All-America East selection. Was also tabbed to the NABC All-District I unit (2017-18). Set UAlbany record with 1,241 minutes played (35.5 per game) in a single season (2016-17).

Jon Davis, Charlotte

Bio: Named second-team NABC All-District becoming just the fifth player in the program’s history to earn multiple NABC All-District honors (2018-19). Second in Conference USA in scoring at 21.7 points per game. His 175 free throws made in 2018-19 ranks fourth most in Charlotte history. During the 2017-18 season was named Team MVP...Earned first-team North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association’s All-State honors. Tallied 24 double-figure scoring games, 11 20-point scoring games and one double-double (2017-18). Scored his 2,000th career point on 2/16/19, becoming the 5th player in Charlotte and C-USA history to accomplish the feat. Named Conference USA Player of the Week (11/12) for the third time in his career. Totaled twenty 20-point scoring games which ranks second most in a single season (2018-19).

Malik Dunbar, Auburn

Bio: Appeared in 39 games (13 starts) during his senior season. Scored in double-figures 12 times. Totaled a season-high 16 points on 11/16 vs. South Alabama (2018-19). During the 2017-18 season he played in all 34 games and (three starts). Scored in double figures three times. As a starter, he averaged 10 points and 6.3 rebounds to go along with 48% from the field, including 36% from downtown (2017-18). Was named a top-10 JUCO transfer by Jon Rothstein and an Academic Top Tiger (2017-18). Scored 13 points in a win over UNC in the Sweet 16 (2018-19). Averaged 6.9 points and shot 45% from the field during home games (2018- 19).

Paul Eboua, Cameroon

Bio: Appeared in 35 games (20 starts) for the Roseto Sharks. Scored seven or more points on 15 occasions. Scored a season-high 18 points vs. Pompea Mantova. Posted averages of 11.0 points and 10.5 rebounds at the Adidas Next Generation Tournament (2017-18). At the Adidas Next Generation Tournament, stated he finds motivation from his loved ones back in Cameroon. Participated in a 2018 Basketball Without Borders Global Camp.

Kaleb Johnson, Georgetown

Bio: He tallied 536 points, 330 rebounds and 98 assists with the Hoyas in his four years. Scored five or more points in 13 games during the 2018-19 season. Scored a season-high 12 points on 12/22 vs. UALR. Totaled five or more rebounds on seven occasions (2018-19). Started all 30 games his junior season. Grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds vs. Creighton on 1/16/18. Appeared in 31 games, starting two times (2016-17). Was named the 2019 PNC Student-Athlete Achiever Award winner. He has been named to the BIG EAST All-Academic Team every year since 2015-16. Johnson was a finance major.