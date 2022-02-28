Wizards name team award in honor of Dr. E.B. Henderson

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that a new team award will be named after Dr. Edwin Bancroft (E.B.) Henderson. The annual award will go to the Wizards player most philanthropically active in the Washington, D.C. community.

Known as the “Grandfather of Black Basketball” in Washington, D.C., Dr. Henderson is a sports historian, educator, administrator, coach, athlete, and civil rights activist. He wrote over 3,000 letters to the editor for The Washington Post and other newspapers on civil rights and race relations.

The University of the District of Columbia recently honored Dr. Henderson by renaming its athletics facility as the Dr. Edwin Bancroft Henderson Sports Complex. To help kickstart the public fundraising efforts, Ted Leonsis, through the Leonsis Foundation, Monumental Sports & Entertainment and Washington Wizards, donated $200,000 to the fund which will support capital upgrades to the sports complex, student scholarships and sports camps for youth.

More information on the donation and the University of the District of Columbia’s efforts to recognize Dr. Henderson can be found HERE.

To continue to bring attention to Dr. Henderson’s legacy, the Washington Wizards have also partnered with the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation for their annual essay contest for DMV and Baltimore area high school and middle school students. Students are encouraged to submit a 250-word essay about a community leader who has had a positive impact in their life. One submission from a high school student and one submission from a middle school student will be selected to receive a scholarship contribution and additional recognition from the Washington Wizards. Deadline to submit is March 17, 2022. For more information visit this LINK.

Fans interested in donating to the Dr. Edwin Bancroft Henderson Memorial Fund Campaign, can do so by visiting this LINK.