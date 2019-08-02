Wizards name Rogers vice president of pro personnel

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have named Johnny Rogers vice president of pro personnel.

“Johnny brings tremendous global experience, vast NBA knowledge and great basketball relationships to our franchise,” said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “He is universally respected as a player and executive.”

Rogers comes to Washington after spending the last three seasons as director of pro personnel for the Los Angeles Clippers. In this new role, he will oversee NBA and NBA G League scouting as well as the team’s international scouting efforts. Prior to joining the Clippers, Rogers served as a scout for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Sports Director for Valencia Basket in Spain.

A native of Fullerton, California, Rogers played collegiately at Stanford where he was named Pac-10 Freshman of the Year in 1982 before transferring to UC Irvine. He was selected 34th overall in the 1986 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. Rogers spent most of his 18-year playing career in Europe, where he became a two-time EuroLeague champion with Panathinaikos in 2000 and 2002.