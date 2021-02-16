Wizards and Mystics announce 2021 Nike Game Growers winners

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics, in continued partnership with Nike, announced their 2021 Game Growers winners. The Wizards selected local students Jayel and Keyarah. The Mystics selected local students Cassidy and Zoey.

Mystics guard Natasha Cloud participated in surprising both sets of winners during a virtual call. The contestants, originally told they were semi-finalist for the competition, thought they were just speaking with team representatives about their applications. Cloud later joined the call and surprised them by announcing they were selected as finalists.

“I’ve been super blessed to play this game,’ said Cloud. “I want every young girl to feel the same way that I felt throughout my career. I’ve been able to develop important friendships, relationships, life lessons and a career through this game. It’s important to get as many young girls as we can exposed to it.”

Wizards center Moe Wagner recorded a special congratulations video for Jayel and Keyarah that was shown during their surprise. Both sets of Game Growers were also surprised with team jerseys and shoes.

Currently in its second season, Nike Game Growers, is an exclusive opportunity for 7th and 8th grade girls to share their ideas on how to encourage more girls to play sports. Two girls are selected by each participating NBA or WNBA team to develop ideas that could grow participation for girls in sports.

The girls will join other team Game Growers from across the NBA and WNBA during a virtual Nike camp event from Feb. 19 – Feb. 21. At camp, they will collaborate with industry executives to further develop their ideas to enhance sports for girls in their communities.