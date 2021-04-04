Recap: Wizards defeated by Mavericks 109-87

FINAL: Wizards 87 | Mavericks 109

BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING LEADERS

Wizards: Russell Westbrook (26), Robin Lopez (18), Raul Neto (16)

Mavericks: Luka Doncic (26), Jalen Brunson (19), Tim Hardaway Jr. (16)

SUMMARY

The Wizards fell to the Mavericks 109-87 on Saturday night at Capital One Arena. Russell Westbrook led the way with 26 points, 14 rebounds and five assists as Washington played without Bradley Beal (right hip contusion), Rui Hachimura (right shoulder tightness) and Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain). Dallas was led by 26 points from Luka Doncic.

After Westbrook knocked down a mid-range jumper on the first possession of the game, Davis Bertans converted on his first 3-point attempt since returning from a seven-game absence due to a right calf strain. The Wizards’ offensive struggles started early as they scored just 19 points on 9-23 (.391) from the field and 1-5 (.200) from three in the first quarter and trailed by five heading to the second. Westbrook and Robin Lopez combined for 20 points in the second quarter, including an 11-4 run that tied the game at 33 with 7:02 left in the first half. Lopez finished with a season-high 18 points, his third straight game scoring at least 16 points. Dallas closed the half strong and led 52-47 after two quarters.

Dallas opened the second half on a 9-2 run and took a 12-point lead on a Doncic steal and fast-break layup. The Wizards managed to cut the lead down to six, but the Mavericks countered again, riding a 7-0 run to a 13-point lead late in the third. Dallas pulled away in the fourth, shooting 10-18 (.556) from the field, 3-6 (.500) from three and holding Washington to just 20 points on 7-22 (.318) shooting.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Bertans, Smith return for shorthanded Wizards

With Beal sidelined for the fourth consecutive game and Hachimura a late scratch, the Wizards were short on offensive firepower. The return of Bertans, who missed the previous seven games with a right calf strain, and Ish Smith, who missed the previous 24 games with a right quadriceps strain, came in limited minutes and short spurts. Bertans knocked down three 3-pointers in 20 minutes while Smith finished with five points, two assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes. Westbrook took on most of the offensive load, finishing with 26 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, snapping a four-game triple-double streak.

Wizards struggle from beyond the arc

The Wizards’ offensive limitations were most apparent from beyond the 3-point arc, where the team has struggled mightily the last few weeks. As a team, the Wizards shot 5-25 (.200) from beyond the arc, their third consecutive game shooting below 30.0% from three and eighth time in the last 10 games they’ve failed to reach double-digit threes. Bertans accounted for three of the team’s five makes from deep while Westbrook, Garrison Mathews and Deni Avdija combined to shoot 0-11 (.000). On the other end, the Mavericks shot 10-30 (.333) from 3-point range, led by three threes each from Dorian Finney-Smith and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Luka carries Mavs missing three starters

The Mavericks were playing without a few of their own key contributors. Maxi Kleber (left leg contusion) and Josh Richardson (left calf tightness) were ruled out just before the game while Kristaps Porzingis (right knee injury recovery) sat out with Dallas playing in the second game of a back-to-back. With his team shorthanded, Doncic took on most of the offensive burden, totaling 26 points on 12-24 (.500) shooting and was plus-14 in 32 minutes. Doncic did most of his damage around the rim, shooting 11-16 (.687) from inside the arc.

NEXT UP: Wizards at Raptors / Monday, April 5 / 7:00 P.M. / Amalie Arena

