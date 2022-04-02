Recap: Wizards beat Mavericks 135-103

FINAL: WIZARDS 135 | MAVERICKS 103

The Wizards got their fourth win in the last five games, earning a 135-103 wire-to-wire victory over the Mavericks on Friday night at Capital One Arena. Washington was led by a standout performance from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who scored 35 points on 13-19 (.684) from the field and 6-11 (.545) from three.

Caldwell-Pope has now scored 20-plus points in each of his last four games, totaling 102 points, the most he’s scored in a four-game span in his career.

Coming off a season-high 35 points in Washington’s win over Orlando on Wednesday, Kristaps Porzingis finished with 24 points on 8-18 (.818) shooting to go along with nine rebounds and four assists. The game marked the first meeting between Washington and Dallas since the Wizards acquired Porzingis in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

The Wizards got off to a quick start, opening the game on a 9-2 run fueled by five early points from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. He started the night 5-6 (.833) from the field and knocked down his first two triples, the second of which gave Washington a 33-22 lead with just under two minutes left in the first quarter. An and-one layup at the first quarter buzzer from Anthony Gill gave the Wizards a 41-30 lead heading into the second. The Wizards’ 41 first-quarter points were tied for the most the team has scored in any quarter this season.

A hot start to the second quarter – highlighted by a put-back dunk from Porzingis and mid-range jumper from Ish Smith – put the Wizards up 47-30 with 10 minutes left in the first half. Washington led by double-digits for nearly the entire second quarter before Luka Doncic knocked down a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left in the frame. The Wizards answered Daniel Gafford hammered home a dunk just before the halftime buzzer to put the team up 67-53.

Porzingis scored five points in the first 3:17 of the third quarter, capped by a 3-pointer that put Washington up 20 for the first time. Another triple just over two minutes later gave the Wizards a 26-point lead. Rui Hachimura scored eight his 21 points in the third quarter and has now scored in double-figures in 13 of his last 14 games.

Washington piled it on in the final frame, recording another 41-point quarter on 15-23 (.652) from the field and 5-7 (.714) from 3-point range. Caldwell-Pope helped close out the win, scoring 12 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter on a perfect 4-4 (1.000) from the field before checking out in the final minutes of the game.

With the win, Washington earns its first series win against Dallas since the 2007-08 season.