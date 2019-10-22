Wizards open 2019-20 season in Dallas

The 2019-20 season is finally here, as the Wizards will tip off the year against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at 8:30 P.M. ET.

The Wizards won on opening night in Dallas in 2009, but have only won in Dallas once since (2015). The Mavericks have won 29 of the last 37 games between the two teams; Washington did win at home last season against Dallas.

Troy Brown Jr., Isaiah Thomas, and C.J. Miles all returned to practice in the last few days, but are not expected to play for Washington. For Dallas, Dwight Powell will miss the season opener while Ryan Broekhoff is questionable.

Game Info

American Airlines Center | 8:30 P.M. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards: G – Ish Smith, G – Bradley Beal, F – Isaac Bonga, F – Rui Hachimura, C – Thomas Bryant

Mavericks: G/F – Luka Doncic, G – Delon Wright, G – Jalen Brunson, F/C – Kristaps Porzingis, F/C – Maxi Kleber

Injury Report

Wizards: John Wall (left Achilles rehab – out), Troy Brown Jr. (left calf strain – out), Ian Mahinmi (right Achilles strain – out), Isaiah Thomas (left thumb rehab – out), C.J. Miles (left foot rehab – out)

Mavericks: Dwight Powell (left hamstring strain – out), Ryan Broekhoff (right ankle sprain – questionable)

Storylines

Opening night

We will finally get our first regular season look at the 2019-20 Wizards on Wednesday. Opening night is always a memorable experience, especially for rookies like Rui Hachimura. With a new team built around Bradley Beal, the Wizards want to out-work and out-hustle their opponents. This team has been together for almost two months now, building chemistry and an identity. This will be the first of three opening nights the Wizards will be a part of – in Dallas, in Oklahoma City, and back home against Houston on Wednesday.

Rotation predictions

On Tuesday, Scott Brooks announced the starting lineup of Ish Smith, Bradley Beal, Isaac Bonga, Rui Hachimura, and Thomas Bryant. Beal will play heavy minutes without a doubt, while Smith and Jordan McRae will likely share ball-handling roles alongside Beal. Bryant is expected to play a big role this season, and Moe Wagner will back him up. With the injuries to Troy Brown Jr. and C.J. Miles, Bonga will slide into the starting lineup until further notice. Davis Bertans will likely be the first man off the bench, playing either forward spots. Hachimura does not have a true backup besides Bertans, and will play a lot for a rookie. Outside of the starters and McRae, Wagner, and Bertans, it’s unclear if anybody else will be a part of the opening night rotation.

Scouting the Mavs

The Mavericks are built on the young nucleus of reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic (21.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 6.0 APG in 2018-19) and 2017-18 All-Star Kristaps Porzingis. With Porzingis missing all but two games last year before being traded to Dallas mid-season, there’s very little tape on the Doncic-Porzingis Mavs. The offense will run through the two-man game of those two guys, with a mix of young and veteran role players. Courtney Lee, Seth Curry, Delon Wright, J.J. Barea, and Tim Hardaway Jr. are all talented guards who can score 20 points on any given night. Jalen Brunson, Maxi Kleber, and Dorian Finney-Smith are valuable glue guys who make an impact beyond the box score.

Based on what Scott Brooks said after practice Tuesday, Rui Hachimura will likely get the first shot at guarding Kristaps Porzingis, a big test for the rookie in his NBA debut. Bradley Beal or Isaac Bonga would likely guard Doncic in the beginning of the game. The Wizards have played a lot of zone in the preseason, and it will be interesting to see how much they mix up their defensive looks in the regular season.