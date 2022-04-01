Preview: Wizards cap homestand Friday vs. Dallas

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 7 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

The Wizards close a four-game homestand on Friday night, hosting the Mavericks at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington enters the matchup having won three of its last four games, including a 17-point win over the Magic on Wednesday night. Dallas is on a hot streak of its own, winning 15 of its last 20 games. Friday night’s game will be the first meeting between the two teams since the trade deadline deal in which Washington acquired Kristaps Porzingis for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS MAVERICKS G Tomas Satoransky Luka Doncic G Corey Kispert Jalen Brunson F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Reggie Bullock F Rui Hachimura Dorian Finney-Smith C Kristaps Porzingis Dwight Powell

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS MAVERICKS PPG Kuzma (17.1) Doncic (28.1) RPG Kuzma (8.5) Doncic (9.2) APG Kuzma (3.5) Doncic (8.6)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)

Vernon Carey Jr. (right calf strain – out)

Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis – out)



MAVERICKS:

Sterling Brown (health and safety protocols – out)

Trey Burke (not with team)

Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery – out)

Frank Ntilikina (right ankle sprain – questionable)

Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture – out)

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

127-110 (W) vs. ORL (BOX SCORE)

94-107 (L) vs. CHI (BOX SCORE)

123-115 (W) vs. GSW (BOX SCORE)

100-97 (W) at DET (BOX SCORE)

102-114 (L) at MIL (BOX SCORE)



MAVERICKS:

120-112 (W) at CLE (BOX SCORE)

128-110 (W) vs. LAL (BOX SCORE)

114-100 (W) vs. UTA (BOX SCORE)

95-116 (L) at MIN (BOX SCORE)

110-91 (W) vs. HOU (BOX SCORE)

